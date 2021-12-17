LG's newest 32- and 27-inch OLED Pro models boast 4K UHD resolution (3,840 x 2,160) screens with 1,000,000:1 contrast ratio and 99 percent coverage of the DCI-P3 colour space, making them suitable for even the most detailed digital projects. Both new displays offer independent pixel control for impressive colour fidelity and contrast and because OLED displays do not require backlighting, these UltraFine monitors are free of the distracting halo effect, or blooming, common on many LCD displays.

To ensure that these models display vibrant colours as intended under the conditions optimal for productivity, both OLED Pro monitors come with detachable self-calibration sensors and monitor hoods. When used with the free-to-download LG Calibration Studio software, the calibration sensor measures the light emitted from the display at times predetermined by the user and automatically makes the necessary adjustments to maintain a high degree of colour accuracy and consistency. For even more colour and image accuracy, the hood can be attached to prevent distracting reflections and glare from external light sources.

Both UltraFine OLED Pro devices offer slim, elegant form factors and are light weight for easy relocation to different rooms and desks. The included stand attaches securely to the rear of the display with a simple One-click mechanism and offers adjustability for height, pivot and tilt without sacrificing stability or style.

"Designed with creative professionals in mind, our new UltraFine OLED Pro monitors deliver sheer visual precision with stunning self-lit picture quality and reliable calibration," said Seo Young-jae, senior vice president and head of the IT business unit of LG Electronics Business Solutions Company. "The incredible accuracy, wide colour gamut and ability to faithfully reproduce both HDR and SDR content make these premium display solutions ideal for professional users working in the film and digital media industries."

The new LG UltraFine OLED Pro monitors will be available in key markets worldwide starting next month.

Specifications:



32BP95E 27BP95E Display Display OLED OLED Size 31.5-inch 27-inch Resolution 4K UHD (3840 x 2160) 4K UHD (3840 x 2160) Colour Gamut

(Typ.) DCI-P3 99 percent

Adobe RGB 99 percent DCI-P3 99 percent

Adobe RGB 99 percent Contrast Ratio 1,000,000:1 1,000,000:1 HDR OLED Pixel Dimming HDR OLED Pixel Dimming HDR DisplayHDR 400 True Black DisplayHDR 400 True Black Response Time 1ms 1ms Calibration Self Calibration Yes, with LG Calibration Studio Yes, with LG Calibration Studio H/W Calibration Yes Yes Accessories Self Calibration

Sensor Yes Yes Monitor Hood Yes Yes Connectivity Interface USB-C with Power Delivery 90W USB x1 Upstream x3 Downstream HDMI Display Port x2 USB-C with Power Delivery 90W

USB x1 Upstream x3 Downstream HDMI Display Port x2

