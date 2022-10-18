Designed to complement gaming, creativity and professional setups, 2022 LG UltraGear and DualUp Monitors bring home the latest innovation

TORONTO, Oct. 18, 2022 /CNW/ - LG Electronics Canada (LG) is announcing the Canadian availability of the 2022 monitor lineup with the introduction of LG UltraGear™ models 48GQ900, 32GQ950, and 32GQ850, and LG DualUp model 28MQ780. These models are designed for the modern-day user to deliver next-level performance in gaming and productivity.

2022 LG UltraGear™ Gaming Monitors

The new LG UltraGear OLED Pro Monitor delivers an immersive 48-inch 4K display with a fully-borderless design, so users can focus their attention on gameplay. (CNW Group/LG Electronics Canada)

The 2022 LG UltraGear™ gaming monitors models 48GQ900 (OLED UHD), 32GQ950 (UHD model) and 32GQ850 (QHD) elevate gaming setups with specifications that perfectly complement graphics-intensive games across platforms. New designs feature hexagon lighting on the back of the monitor which syncs with the dynamic sounds and visual effects in the game, adding an aesthetic appeal and a touch of personalization.

Canada now sees the arrival of LG UltraGear's first OLED gaming monitor, the 48GQ900. A Red Dot and iF Design Award-winning product, the self-emissive, 48-inch 4K display boasts a 120Hz (O/C 138Hz) refresh rate, a 0.1ms response time, impeccable colour accuracy and a fully-borderless design. Perfect for PC and console gaming, the new model offers the incredible colour reproduction and contrast of OLED and features LG's anti-glare low reflection (AGLR) coating, which reduces visual distractions so that users can focus their attention fully on gameplay. What's more, the 48GQ900 comes with a remote control specially designed for enhanced gaming convenience and a stylish stand that provides optimal stability without intruding into the user's desk or table space.

The LG UltraGear 32GQ950 is a 4K resolution (3,840 x 2,160) gaming powerhouse that is sure to find a place on many gamers' wish lists. The Nano IPS 1ms gaming display is LG's first 4K model to implement ATW Polarizer technology, which improves the panel's ability to ensure lively, accurate colours and deep, dark blacks across a wide viewing angle. VESA DisplayHDR™ 1000 certified, LG's 32-inch monitor also offers high peak brightness (1,000 nits) and 98 percent coverage of the DCI-P3 color space, as well as easy connection to PCs and consoles with two HDMI 2.1 ports.

With the highest refresh rate of the new lineup – 240Hz, O/C 260Hz – and a 1ms response time, the 32-inch UltraGear 32GQ850 provides the smooth, speedy performance that the latest games demand. LG's VESA AdaptiveSync Display-certified monitor has a QHD (2,560 x 1,440) Nano IPS panel with ATW Polarizer technology that guarantees seamless visuals and consistent colors from almost any vantage point. The 32GQ850 also comes with VESA DisplayHDRTM 600 certification, covers 98 percent of DCI-P3 and has a three-sided borderless design that helps to draw gamers deeper into the action of their favorite titles.

All 2022 LG UltraGear™ monitors are equipped with HDMI 2.1, which offers a 2.5 times higher bandwidth than HDMI 2.0 and is capable of transferring uncompressed files up to 4K 120Hz and 8K 30Hz without colour loss, so gamers can enjoy smoother motion, vivid colours, and high-resolution graphics.

LG UltraGear™ monitors combine multiple features for an immersive gaming experience:

The 2022 LG UltraGear™ monitors are a step up in aesthetic from LG's 2021 models. The Hexagon backlight is a unique and personalized gaming experience that syncs with the game and lends a visual appeal to the overall setup.

All 2022 LG UltraGear™ monitors are compatible with Nvidia® G-SYNC® and AMD FreeSync® Premium (Premium Pro on 32GQ950 and 32GQ850) to avoid tearing and stuttering.

High refresh rates of 120-240Hz (overclock to 260Hz) ensure lag-less gaming across platforms and game types.

The LG UltraGear™ 32GQ950 features VESA DisplayHDR™ 1000 technology, offering luminance up to 1000 cd/m 2 and the LG UltraGear™ 32GQ850 features VESA DisplayHDR™ 600 technology with luminance up to 600 cd/m 2 .

and the LG UltraGear™ 32GQ850 features VESA DisplayHDR™ 600 technology with luminance up to 600 cd/m . The LG UltraGear™ 32GQ950 and 32GQ850 are equipped with Mini-LED Nano IPS technology for brighter and clearer images. Unique dimming zones deliver precise backlight control and an ultra-high contrast ratio. With 1,560-point Full Array Local Dimming technology based on Mini-LED is added for a near-perfect gaming experience with enhanced colours and blacks.

In Canada, the LG UltraGear™ 48GQ900 is now available at Best Buy Canada and Amazon Canada for $1,999.99; the 32GQ950 is now available at Best Buy Canada for $1,699.99 and 32GQ850 is now available at Best Buy Canada for $1,149.99.

Specifications:



Model 48GQ900 32GQ950 32GQ850 Size

/ Ratio Size 48" 32" 32" Resolution UHD 4K UHD 4K QHD 3840x2160 3840x2160 2560x1440 Excellent

Picture

Quality Panel OLED IPS IPS Nano IPS Technology - O O Brightness (Typ.) - 750nits 450nits Color Space (Typ.) DCI-P3 98.5% (32") DCI-P3 98% / (27") DCI-

P3 99.5% DCI-P3 98% Color Calibrated O O O HW Calibration O O O HDR HDR10 VESA DisplayHDR™ 1000 VESA DisplayHDR™ 600 Design Virtually Border-

less Design 4-Side Virtually Borderless

Design 3-Side Virtually Borderless De-

sign 3-Side Virtually Borderless De-

sign Stand V-Wing Stand V-Wing Stand V-Wing Stand Eye-

Comfort Reader Mode O O O Flicker Safe O O O Usa-

bil-

ity Inter-

face Thunderbolt™ 3 - - - USB Type-C™ - - - DisplayPort O O O HDMI O O O Game Adaptive Sync nVIDIA G-SYNC Compat-

ible AMD Free Sync Premium nVIDIA G-SYNC Compatible AMD FreeSync Premium Pro nVIDIA G-SYNC Compatible AMD FreeSync Premium Pro Crosshair O O O FPS Counter O O O Game Mode O O O Black Stabilizer O O O Dynamic Action Sync O O O Hexagonal Lighting O O O SW OnScreen Con-

trol(Screen Split,

My Display Presets,

PIP) O O O LG Calibration Stu-

dio O O O LG UltraGear™

Control Center - - - Convenience Stand Wall Mount 200 x 300 Tilt -5 ~ 15°, Height Adjustable

110mm, Pivot, Wall Mount 100 x 100 Tilt -5 ~ 15°, Height Adjustable

110mm, Pivot, Wall Mount 100 x 100 Smart Energy Saving O O O Auto Input Switch - - - User Defined Key O O O

2022 LG DualUp Monitor

As LG continues to expand its 21:9 IPS display technology, the launch of LG DualUp model 28MQ780 is a step forward in its unique ergonomic design. It frees up desk space and makes multitasking more efficient with a new, 16:18 aspect ratio stacked setup that swivels, freeing up your desk without giving up the screen space of a double monitor.

The LG DualUp model 28MQ780 offers screen space as large as two 21.5-inch QHD monitors set up in a stacked form without bezels. Proving an elevated colour spectrum with a 28-inch SDQHD (2,560 x 2,880) Nano IPS Display and DCI-P3 98%, which gives users the ability to explore HDR content the way it was meant to be seen.

The Ergo Stand integrated with the monitor =creates a flexible workstation to adapt to the comfort needs of the user. It allows users to optimize the desk setup any way they want by enabling forward or backward movements, swiveling, rotating, tilting and more with this stand.

The feature-rich LG DualUp model 28MQ780 is packed with the following specifications:

The USB Type-C™ support allows you to connect screens, mobile devices with a single cable, and 7Wx2ch stereo speakers with Waves MaxxAudio®, delivering realistic sound effects and powerful audio. This allows you to utilize the extra space of the desk and arrange additional devices and items.

Through the multiport for HDMI, DisplayPort, and USB 3.0, it's possible to connect multiple devices at once.

LG Ergo Stand has evolved from the previous stand with more enhanced tilting, swiveling and extracting features. It can swivel up to ±335° which is wider than ±280° that previous ergo stand has provided. The wide range of positions it provides will allow you to customize the height, angle, and depth of your monitor to the most ergonomic position for your body.

The LG DualUp model 28MQ780 is now available at major retailers like Best Buy Canada and Amazon Canada starting from $849.99.

Specifications:



Model 28MQ780 Size

/ Ratio Size 27.6" Resolution SDQHD 2560 x 2880 Excellent

Picture

Quality Panel Nano IPS Brightness (Typ.) 300nits Colour Space (Typ.) DCI-P3 98% Colour Calibrated O H/W Calibration - Calibration Sensor - HDR HDR 10 Design 3-Side Virtually Borderless Design O Stand Ergo Stand Eye-

Comfort Reader Mode O Flicker Safe O Colour Weakness Mode O Usability Interface USB Type-C™ O Laptop Charging 96W DisplayPort O HDMI O Game Adaptive Sync - Game Mode - Black Stabilizer - Dynamic Action Sync - SW OnScreen Control (Screen Split, My

Display Presets, PIP) O Dual Controller O Sound. Speaker O(Waves MaxxAudio®) Convenience Stand Tilt (-25~25°) Height (130mm) Swivel (-335~335°) Pivot (CounterClockWise) Wall Mountable (100x100) Smart Energy Saving -

About LG Electronics Canada Inc.

LG Electronics Canada Inc. is the Canadian subsidiary of LG Electronics Inc., a US $56-billion global innovator in technology and consumer electronics headquartered in Seoul, South Korea. LG Electronics Canada, with offices in Toronto, is comprised of four business units - Home Appliance, Home Entertainment, Business Solutions and Air Solutions. LG Electronics Canada is focused on delivering award-winning products known for blending style and technology. These innovative products include TVs, audio solutions and portable devices, home appliances, residential and commercial air solutions, computer monitors and laptops, and industry-leading OLED and LED digital display solutions. For more information, please visit lg.ca.

