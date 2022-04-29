OTTAWA, ON, April 29, 2022 /CNW/ - Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC) today launched its annual Housing Research Awards. Housing and Climate Change will be the theme of this year's President's Medal for Outstanding Research.

"Climate change is increasingly posing challenges to housing in Canada. By encouraging mitigation and adaptation, we will contribute to Canada's climate change goals and make housing safer and more resilient. CMHC aims to take a leadership role in steering Canada toward a less carbon-intensive housing system while also helping our country prepare for the inevitable changes that are already in motion," says Steve Mennill, CMHC's Chief Climate Officer.

Housing can contribute to mitigating the impacts of climate change by finding innovative ways to make homes more climate compatible and reduce related carbon emissions of new and existing buildings. The theme Housing and Climate Change will highlight research that deepens our understanding of challenges such as extreme weather events and adapting to climate-related risks in the future.

CMHC's Housing Research Awards promote excellence and innovation and provide monetary recognition for impactful research that will help foster a better understanding of housing needs and solutions. The program is part of the Government of Canada's National Housing Strategy (NHS). Winners will be announced in the fall. The application deadline for the Housing Research Awards is Friday, July 29th, 2022, 4:00pm (EST).

CMHC supports the housing market and financial system stability by providing support for Canadians in housing need, and by offering housing research and advice to all levels of Canadian government, consumers and the housing industry. For more information, follow us on Twitter, YouTube , LinkedIn , Facebook and Instagram .

SOURCE Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation

For further information: CMHC Media Relations, [email protected]