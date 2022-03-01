TORONTO, March 1, 2022 /CNW/ - Last night on REV TV and ajac.ca, the Honda Civic was announced as the 2022 Canadian Car of the Year and the Hyundai Tucson as the 2022 Canadian Utility Vehicle of the Year, as selected by the Automobile Journalists Association of Canada (AJAC).

The two vehicles were awarded with Canada's highest automotive accolades during a broadcast on REV TV simultaneously streamed on ajac.ca.

"REV TV is thrilled to be able to air the AJAC 2022 Canadian Car of the Year and Canadian Utility Vehicle of the Year Awards to viewers across the country," said Mike Garrow, CEO of REV TV. "We would like to thank AJAC and all its members along with Performance Productions Media Group for bringing this award show together in celebration of all things auto-motive by showcasing the industry's achievements,'' he added.

These winners were selected from across more than 250 eligible vehicles, including those newly designed, recently refreshed, or carried over from last year, as long as they received a minimum number of ballots cast.

This followed months of testing and evaluation by dozens of the country's most esteemed automotive journalists from Vancouver to Halifax, testing each vehicle on the same roads and conditions Canadian drivers face each day. Ballots are scored anonymously on many different factors including performance, features, technology, design, usability and value. This year, the list was first narrowed to 13 category winners and finally three finalists for each of the overall awards.

"AJAC is very proud to present our highest honours to the 2022 Canadian Car of the Year and Canadian Utility Vehicle of the Year," said AJAC President Stephanie Wallcraft. "Our members represent the largest and most diverse collective of automotive expertise in the country, and they test these vehicles in the very same conditions Canadians experience from coast to coast every single day. Canadians can count on these assessments when choosing the vehicles that will best fit their families and lifestyles."

The Canadian Car of the Year award presentation is typically held during the opening ceremonies of the Canadian International AutoShow (CIAS) in Toronto, which was cancelled this year due to the public health measures dictated by the COVID-19 pandemic. AJAC looks forward to continuing our partnership with CIAS when the show returns to the Metro Toronto Convention Centre in February 2023.

About the Canadian International AutoShow, presented by The Toronto Star and wheels.ca

With more than 650,000 square feet of exhibits, displays and attractions at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre and annual attendance of 360,000, the Canadian International AutoShow is not only the largest automotive expo in Canada, it is also the country's largest consumer show — a leader in lifestyle, technology and all things automotive. It boasts more than 1,000 cars, trucks, SUVs, concept cars, exotics, classics, muscle cars, fully electric and autonomous vehicles each year.

About KPMG

KPMG LLP, an Audit, Tax and Advisory firm (kpmg.ca) is a limited liability partnership, established under the laws of Ontario, and the Canadian member firm of KPMG International Cooperative ("KPMG International"). KPMG has more than 7,000 professionals/employees in over 40 locations across Canada serving private- and public-sector clients. KPMG is consistently recognized as an employer of choice and one of the best places to work in the country.

The independent member firms of the KPMG network are affiliated with KPMG International, a Swiss entity. Each KPMG firm is a legally distinct and separate entity, and describes itself as such.

About REV TV

CANADA'S MOTORSPORTS & AUTOMOTIVE DESTINATION is available to over 6 million household across Canada and features over 200 races from around the world and right here at home. From two-wheels to four and so much more, REV TV showcases all forms of high-octane racing, along with news coverage such as The Inside Line (F-1) coverage, Tuning 365 Performance Auto & Sound Magazine, original programming with REV Culture and REV Profiles, All North Racing, prominent interviews, how to and behind the scenes programs and so much more. REV TV is your MOTORSPORTS & AUTOMOTIVE DESTINATION 24/7.

SOURCE Automobile Journalists Association of Canada

