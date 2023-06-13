GATINEAU, QC, June 13, 2023 /CNW/ - The Information Commissioner of Canada, Caroline Maynard, has submitted the annual report on the activities of the Office of the Information Commissioner for the year 2022-2023 to Parliament for tabling today.

The report highlights the extraordinary work of the Office of the Information Commissioner (OIC) despite the monumental challenges affecting the access to information system. Since the beginning of Commissioner Maynard's mandate in March 2018, the annual number of complaints received by the OIC has grown by 185%, while the number of complaints closed each year has increased by 310%. It is only through sustained efforts to continuously increase productivity that the Commissioner's team has avoided being overwhelmed.

While July will mark the 40th anniversary of the Access to Information Act, the report points to ongoing concerns with regard to access to information. "Over the course of my time as Commissioner, I have observed the steady decline of the access to information system to the point where it no longer serves its intended purpose. I will continue to press the government to take action to remedy this lamentable state of affairs," stated Ms. Maynard.

The report outlines the OIC's activities and key events related to the access system over the past fiscal year. It provides an update on changes in the inventory of complaints since March 2018 as well as on its current composition. Updates are also included on systemic investigations, orders and litigation. In addition, the report notes strategies adopted by the OIC to advance the access system in co–operation with complainants and institutions. It also reiterates the importance of an independent funding mechanism for Agents of Parliament.

The 2022–23 Annual Report is available on the Office of the Information Commissioner of Canada's website.

