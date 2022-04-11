In 2021, Saint-Laurent's Administration made it a strategic priority to further promote inclusion and diversity as part of its 2022-2025 strategic plan (Focus #2).

Quote

"Known for the diversity of its population, one of the most multicultural on the island of Montréal, Saint-Laurent is convinced of the positive impact that diversifying its work teams has on both its performance and its ability to provide services adapted to its residents' needs. With these already very positive results and this new action plan, Saint-Laurent's Administration is setting an example to continue to build an inclusive society in which each and every person benefits from equal opportunities, particularly in terms of employment."

Alan DeSousa, Mayor of Saint-Laurent

Details

With a population of 103,967, 81% of whom are immigrants or have a foreign-born parent, the borough of Saint-Laurent represents a true cultural and social mosaic in the heart of the city of Montréal.

Through the Equal access to employment program, Saint-Laurent's Administration is giving itself the means to reflect this diversity on its teams, and also to better meet the needs of this diversified population.

The 2020-2021 assessment of this program shows that Saint-Laurent has already surpassed the 2023 hiring objectives in four of the five groups targeted by Ville de Montréal's 2021-2023 Master Plan for Employment Diversity, Equity and Inclusion:

26% visible minorities for a 2023 objective of 17.5

12% ethnic minorities for a 2023 objective of 7.5

41% women for a 2023 objective of 40-60%.

0.7% indigenous people for a 2023 objective of 0.6%

Only the disabled category is slightly below the 2023 objective, with 1.2% compared to 1.4%.

In the context of the efforts to eliminate racism, systemic discrimination and violence, Saint-Laurent is pleased with this fine representation among its employees.

In order to go even further, Saint-Laurent's 2022-2023 Action plan for employment diversity, equity and inclusion establishes the following priorities:

Increase and recognize diversity.

Raise awareness and promote diversity and inclusion.

Support equal opportunity.

Promote respect and inclusion within work teams.

The action plan aims to ensure that the gains made are sustained and that concrete actions are implemented.

These include:

the objective of reaching a rate of 50% of external candidates seen in interviews from the targeted groups

the desire to give all managers the awareness training on inclusive management, offered by Anti-Racism Commissioner Bochra Manai , of which 85% of Saint-Laurent managers have already been able to benefit

, of which 85% of managers have already been able to benefit training on the principles of accommodation given by Rachida Azdouz, a psychologist specializing in intercultural relations, which 70% of Saint-Laurent managers have already taken

managers have already taken the objective of 100% of employees trained in caring communication

Related link

Master Plan for Employment Diversity, Equity and Inclusion

About the borough of Saint-Laurent

A city established in 1893, Saint-Laurent became one of Montréal's 19 boroughs in 2002. Located north of the island of Montréal, Saint-Laurent is the largest borough of all, with its 42.8 square kilometres. Its population of over 100,000 is one of the most multicultural. With the borough having become a "sustainable municipal territory" in 2019, its Administration places sustainable development—and environment protection, in particular—at the heart of all its decisions: a challenge that is all the greater since more than 70% of its territory is devoted to industrial and commercial activities, with over 4500 companies and 110,000 jobs. In fact, it is home to one of Québec's main industrial and technological hubs. Already boasting great accessibility to the main highways and public transit, Saint-Laurent is getting ready to welcome 5 train stations within the new Réseau express métropolitain (REM) light rail network. And last but not least, with Saint-Laurent's two libraries, its Centre des loisirs (recreation centre), its modern Complexe sportif, its arena and some 50 parks, a wide range of services are offered in many areas of activity, such as culture, sports and recreation. In this way, Saint-Laurent's Administration ensures a high quality of life for families living in the borough as well as a stimulating environment for businesses.

SOURCE Ville de Montréal - Arrondissement de Saint-Laurent

For further information: Source: Marc-Olivier Fritsch, chargé de communications, Direction d'arrondissement, Division des communications et des relations avec les citoyens, Arrondissement de Saint-Laurent, [email protected]; Information: Marc-Olivier Fritsch, Media lines: 438 368-3318 or 514 229-1673