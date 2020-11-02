2021 Subaru Outback and Legacy Deliver Convenience, Performance, Safety and Excellent Value

The 2021 Subaru Legacy comes crammed with content and sports a sophisticated ride that compliments any style of driver. Like the Outback, Legacy too continues to offer standard full-time Symmetrical all-wheel drive and maintains a lower starting MSRP than many of its front-wheel drive competitors, just $26,695.

Both the 2021 Outback and Legacy offer world-class safety thanks to their Subaru Global Platform underpinnings and are powered by the choice engines that offer varying levels of performance, while placing importance on efficiency. The vehicles come standard with a direct injection 2.5-litre SUBARU BOXER engine that produces 182 horsepower and 176 lb.-ft. of torque. Outback XT and Legacy GT models offer a turbocharged 2.4-litre SUBARU BOXER that produces 260 horsepower and 277 lb.-ft. of torque.

The dynamic duo also come with the latest comfort, convenience, and safety features — especially Subaru's EyeSight® Driver Assist Technology, LED steering responsive headlights and available in Brilliant Bronze Metallic, a fresh paint option for 2021.

2021 OUTBACK: SEVEN TRIMS TO CHOOSE FROM

The 2021 Subaru Outback is available in seven trim levels in Canada: Convenience, Touring, Limited, Premier, Outdoor XT, Limited XT and Premier XT.

Priced at just $30,995, the Outback Convenience offers an extensive list of standard features, including Symmetrical full-time all-wheel drive, EyeSight® with Lane Centring Assist, a unique infotainment system that utilizes dual seven-inch touchscreens that split multimedia and HVAC controls, and Apple CarPlay and Android Auto functionality, among many others.

Automatic climate control is also standard on the entry-level Outback, as are heated front seats, including the 10-way power-adjustable driver's seat, auto up/down driver and front passenger windows, automatic door locks. Bluetooth mobile phone connectivity and audio streaming, dual rear USB ports, High Beam Assist, LED fog lights, an electronic parking brake and Auto Vehicle Hold are also equipped on the entry-level Outback. Plus, the 2021 model adds standard safety enhancements with automatic LED steering responsive headlights and rear seatbelt reminder.

Other standard features include Active Torque Vectoring, X-Mode with Hill Descent Control, a rearview camera washer, a one-touch retractable cargo cover and roof rails with integrated crossbars and tie-down loops.

Moving to the Touring trim adds a heated steering wheel, previously available on the Limited model. Also, 17-inch alloy wheels, auto-dimming side-view and rearview mirrors, a power tilting and sliding sunroof, a proximity key with push-button start, a leather-wrapped steering wheel and gear selector, dual-zone automatic climate control, auto up/down on all windows, and Subaru STARLINK Connected Services with a free three-year trial subscription.

The Outback Touring also gets Reverse Automatic Braking and the Subaru Side/Rear Vehicle Detection (SRVD) system, which includes blind-spot detection, lane change assist and rear cross-traffic alert, while upgrading the infotainment system to a vertically-mounted 11.6-inch tablet-style touchscreen that incorporates vehicle, HVAC and multimedia controls.

Finally, the Outback Touring adds a power rear tailgate with a hands-free opening sensor, and centralized close and lock button that allows the tailgate to be closed and all doors locked with the press of a single button. The Outback Touring is priced at $35,195.

Priced at $39,195, the Outback Limited adds integrated navigation to the 11.6-inch infotainment system, as well as a 12-speaker Harman Kardon premium audio system, leather upholstery, driver's seat and mirror memory function and adjustable driver's seat cushion length.

The Limited trim also adds a wireless phone charger, an eight-way power-adjustable front passenger seat, heated rear outboard seats, rear console HVAC vents, silver painted front and rear under-guards and 18-inch alloy wheels.

The Premier trim, meanwhile, is priced at $41,195 and adds Nappa leather upholstery, ventilated front seats, and a centre console-mounted CD player, front-view camera and power-folding satin chrome side-view mirrors, as well as Subaru's award-winning DriverFocus Distraction Mitigation System.

For those looking for a vehicle that will help further elevate their outdoor lifestyle through both form and function, the Outback Outdoor XT trim answers the call. With the already-capable Outback forming its foundation, this new model gets an upgraded dual-function X-Mode system that offers Snow/Dirt and Deep Snow/Mud modes for even more capability to go virtually wherever necessary, a front-view camera, all-weather rubber floor mats, soft-touch weatherproof upholstery with green accent stitching, and a full-size spare tire. Rounding out the aesthetics are 18-inch alloy wheels, XT badging and front grille and door mirrors finished in black. The Outdoor XT model is priced at $39,295.

Moving to the Limited XT and Premier XT trims brings with them the same features found in the Limited and Premier models, with the addition of the 260-horsepower SUBARU BOXER engine and XT badging on the tailgate and floor mats. The Outback Limited XT is priced at $41,995, while the Premier XT is priced at $43,995.





2021 Subaru Outback Pricing Model MSRP Convenience $30,995 Touring $35,195 Limited $39,195 Premier $41,195 Outdoor XT $39,295 Limited XT $41,995 Premier XT $43,995

2021 LEGACY: SIX TRIMS TO CHOOSE FROM

The 2021 Subaru Legacy is available in six trim levels in Canada: Convenience, Touring, Limited, Premier, Limited GT and Premier GT.

Priced at just $26,695, the Legacy Convenience offers an extensive list of standard features, including Symmetrical full-time all-wheel drive, EyeSight with Lane Centring Assist, a unique infotainment system that utilizes dual seven-inch touchscreens that split multimedia and HVAC controls, and Apple CarPlay and Android Auto functionality, among many others.

Automatic climate control is also standard on the entry-level Legacy, as are heated front seats, including the 10-way power-adjustable driver's seat, auto up/down driver and front passenger windows, automatic door locks, Bluetooth mobile phone connectivity and audio streaming, dual rear USB ports, automatic LED steering responsive headlights with High Beam Assist, an electronic parking brake and rear seatbelt reminder, new for 2021.

Moving to the Touring trim adds 17-inch alloy wheels, LED fog lights, auto-dimming side-view and rearview mirrors, a power tilting and sliding sunroof, a proximity key with push-button start, a leather-wrapped steering wheel and gear selector, dual-zone automatic climate control, auto up/down on all windows, and Subaru STARLINK Connected Services with a free three-year trial subscription.

The Legacy Touring also adds a heated steering wheel for 2021, Reverse Automatic Braking and the Subaru Side/Rear Vehicle Detection (SRVD) system, which includes blind-spot detection, lane change assist and rear cross-traffic alert, while upgrading the infotainment system to a vertically-mounted 11.6-inch tablet-style touchscreen that incorporates vehicle, HVAC and multimedia controls. The Legacy Touring is priced at $30,695.

Priced at $34,495, the Legacy Limited adds integrated navigation to the 11.6-inch infotainment system, a wireless phone charger, as well as a 12-speaker Harman Kardon premium audio system, leather upholstery, driver's seat and mirror memory function and adjustable driver's seat cushion length. The Limited trim also adds an eight-way power-adjustable front passenger seat, heated rear outboard seats, rear console HVAC vents, and 18-inch alloy wheels.

The Premier trim, meanwhile, is priced at $36,495 and adds Nappa leather upholstery, ventilated front seats, and a centre console-mounted CD player, front-view camera and power-folding satin chrome side-view mirrors, as well as Subaru's award-winning DriverFocus Distraction Mitigation System.

Moving to the turbocharged GT trims, they bring with them the same features found in the Limited and Premier models, plus the addition of the 260-horsepower SUBARU BOXER engine, new gunmetal painted alloy wheels and aluminum alloy pedals, dual chrome exhaust tips, and GT badging on the trunk lid and floor mats. The Legacy Limited GT is priced at $37,395, while the Premier GT is priced at $39,395.





2021 Subaru Legacy Pricing Model MSRP Convenience $26,695 Touring $30,695 Limited $34,495 Premier $36,495 Limited GT $37,395 Premier GT $39,395

Both the 2021 Outback and 2021 Legacy are available at Subaru dealers this fall.

About Subaru Canada, Inc.

Subaru Canada, Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of Subaru Corporation of Japan. Headquartered in Mississauga, Ont., the company markets and distributes Subaru vehicles, parts and accessories through a network of 94 authorized dealers across Canada. For more information, please visit www.subaru.ca or www.pr.subaru.ca or follow @SubaruCanada on Twitter.

