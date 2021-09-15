2021 Philanthropic Contest - Half a Million Dollars in Donations to Charities Who Support Children

QUEBEC CITY, Sept. 15, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - More determined than ever to support Canadian communities, today, iA Financial Group is kicking off the fifth edition of its major philanthropic contest. From September 15 to October 15, 2021, charities whose mission includes, among other things, supporting the health and welfare of children (0 to 18 years of age)* are invited to answer the question "what would you do with a donation of $100,000?". A total of $500,000 in donations will be shared by charities that make the most inspiring submissions.

"As a father of four, the cause we chose to support this year is near and dear to my heart. Children are our future and they too have been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. iA Financial Group is very proud to help Canadian charities that contribute in various and amazing ways to the welfare of the young people in our society", stated Denis Ricard, President and CEO of iA Financial Group.

New this year: the charities that enter the contest will be grouped into four major regions (Western Canada, Ontario, Quebec, and the North/Atlantic Canada) in order to guarantee an even fairer distribution of donations across the country.

THE PUBLIC WILL BE ASKED TO VOTE

At the end of the contest period ending October 15, a jury will pick three projects from each region which will be presented to the public on November 4. The public will then have the opportunity to vote for the most inspiring submissions. The winners will be announced on December 6.

A major donation of $100,000 will be made to the charity in each region that receives the most votes. The remaining finalists will each receive a donation of $10,000. iA Financial Group's 7,500 employees will also vote on their favourite charities, which will each receive a special donation of $20,000.

Contest details and the complete list of eligibility criteria are available at ia.ca/donations-contest.ia.ca.

IMPORTANT DATES:

September 15 to October 15 : submission period for eligible Canadian charities

submission period for eligible Canadian charities October 16 to November 3 : selection by the jury of the 12 projects to be presented to the public

selection by the jury of the 12 projects to be presented to the public November 4 to 29 : public vote, to choose the projects that inspire them the most

public vote, to choose the projects that inspire them the most Week of December 6: announcement of the winners

Remember that the first edition of the contest was held in celebration of iA Financial Group's 125th anniversary in 2017. Since then, the company has held an annual contest, with a new theme every year, to ensure the company helps as many charities as possible. For the 2020 contest, iA Financial Group donated a total of $400,000 to charities across the country working in the health, education and social services sectors.

ABOUT iA FINANCIAL GROUP

iA Financial Group is one of the largest insurance and wealth management groups in Canada. It also operates in the United States. Founded in 1892, it is one of Canada's largest public companies. iA Financial Group shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbols IAG (common shares) and IAF (preferred shares).

*The contest is intended for Canadian charities that aim to help children directly, that have an assistance to children facet of their mission, or that have a project to help children (0 to 18 years of age).

SOURCE iA Financial Group

For further information: Source: Pierre Picard, Public Relations Manager | iA Financial Group | ia.ca; MEDIA CONTACTS: Philippe Béliveau | [email protected], 418-559-0580; My-Le Nguyen | [email protected], 438 830-5452

Related Links

https://ia.ca/

