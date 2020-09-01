2021 Mazda6: A Standout in its Class

The 2021 Mazda6 GS comes standard with Apple CarPlay TM and Android Auto TM capabilities. To deliver a smooth driving experience, the Mazda6 is equipped with a standard Skyactiv-G 2.5-litre engine with Cylinder Deactivation, producing 186 horsepower and 186 lb-ft of torque. Paired with a quick-shifting, six-speed automatic transmission with manual shift mode and drive selection switch, G-Vectoring Control Plus and front-wheel drive, the Mazda6 GS delivers outstanding fuel economy and responsive driving characteristics. Standard essential i-Activsense safety features include Smart City Brake Support Front, Advanced Blind Spot Monitoring, and Rear Cross Traffic Alert. Inside, occupants can enjoy the Mazda Connect infotainment system with 8-inch touchscreen display, Bluetooth phone and audio pairing, two USB inputs, two rear seat USB charging ports, leather-wrapped steering wheel and shift knob, cloth seats, 6-way power driver's seat with manual lumbar support, heated front seats, dual-zone climate control, rear HVAC vents, Additional standard premium features that provide convenience and style include automatic on/off headlights, rain-sensing windshield wipers, rearview camera, push button start, remote keyless entry, electronic parking brake with Auto-hold function, LED headlights with auto-leveling, LED daytime running lights, LED taillights and 17-inch dark grey aluminum alloy wheels.

Mazda6 GS-L upgrades to leatherette-trimmed seats, heated steering wheel, Mazda Advanced Keyless Entry System, power moonroof, auto-dimming interior rearview mirror, and windshield wiper de-icer. Mazda's full suite of i-Activsense safety equipment is included here, which adds Mazda Radar Cruise Control with Stop&Go function, Smart Brake Support Front, Pedestrian Detection (forward sensing), Forward Obstruction Warning, Lane Departure Warning System, Lane-keep Assist System, and High Beam Control.

Focused on enriching driving experiences, the Mazda6 GT incorporates many premium features typically found in luxury midsize sedans. These include features such as a windshield-projected, full-colour Active Driving Display head-up unit, Adaptive Front-lighting System, Black or Pure White leather seats, ventilated front seats, heated rear seats, automatic power folding door mirrors, 10-way power and memory driver's seat with power lumbar support and 6-way power passenger's seat. New for 2021, the Mazda6 GT will feature wireless Apple CarPlayTM – a first for the brand. This trim level also adds a Bose® 11-speaker premium audio system, SiriusXM® satellite radio with 3-month trial subscription, auto-dimming exterior driver's side mirror, HomeLink® wireless control system, and 7-inch TFT reconfigurable digital gauge display. A 360º View Monitor with front and rear parking sensors, Mazda Navigation System, Traffic Sign Recognition and SiriusXM Traffic Plus and Travel Link® services with complimentary 5-year subscription add to the convenience and safety of the Mazda6 GT. The styling is enhanced with a sophisticated, yet sporty 19-inch bright silver finish aluminum alloy wheels, Signature lighting on headlights and taillights, and chrome accents on the lower front bumper.

New this year, the Kuro Edition shares similar features to the Mazda6 GT and adds unique styling to encourage fans to go against the grain. The Kuro Edition features Polymetal Grey or Jet Black exterior paint, gloss black door mirrors and 19-inch black metallic aluminum alloy wheels. The interior has Garnet Red leather seats that feature unique Kodo centre stitching with grey contrasting thread, and black hairline interior accents on the dash and door panels. The dash and center console armrest add red stitching to help bring the color scheme together. The Mazda6 Kuro Edition is powered exclusively by the responsive Skyactiv-G 2.5 Turbo engine, which can generate a robust 320 lb-ft of torque and 250 horsepower with premium (93 octane) fuel or 310 lb-ft of torque and 227 horsepower with regular (87 octane) fuel. A new turbo badge is also added to the trunk to help identify the powertrain, and paddle shifters are added to the steering wheel.

The top-tier Mazda6 Signature is an aspirational trim level that exemplifies Mazda designers' abilities to create an uncompromised blend of premium styling, dynamic performance and intuitive amenities. The elegant design starts with the gunmetal front grille and 19-inch aluminum alloy wheels in a light grey, high-lustre finish and leads to the sophisticated interior, available in either Pure White or Deep Chestnut Nappa leather, adorned with authentic Japanese Sen wood and gilded UltraSuede interior accents. The black headliner, auto-dimming frameless rearview mirror with Homelink® wireless control system, LED ambient lights and unique cross-stitching detail on the leather-wrapped steering wheel complete the heightened look and feel. New for 2021, the Mazda6 Signature also includes additional peace of mind with Smart City Brake Support Rear and Driver Attention Alert safety systems.

MSRP1 FOR THE 2021 MAZDA6 IS AS FOLLOWS:

Mazda6 GS $27,550 Mazda6 GS-L $31,650 Mazda6 GT $34,950 Mazda6 Kuro Edition $37,950 Mazda6 Signature $39,500

PREMIUM PAINT COLORS:

Snowflake White Pearl $200 Polymetal Grey Metallic $200 Machine Grey Metallic $300 Soul Red Crystal Metallic $450

Mazda Canada Inc. is responsible for the sales and marketing, customer service and parts support of Mazda vehicles in Canada. Headquartered in Richmond Hill, Ontario, Mazda Canada has a nationwide network of 163 dealerships. For additional information, visit Mazda Canada's media website at www.media.mazda.ca.

_______________________________ 1 MSRP does not include $1,850 for freight & PDE, taxes, title or additional fees. Dealers set actual sale prices.

SOURCE Mazda Canada Inc.

For further information: Chuck Reimer, Mazda Canada Inc., 905-787-7079; Sandra Lemaitre, Mazda Canada Inc., 905-787-7167

Related Links

http://www.mazda.ca

