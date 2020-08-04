The Mazda3 Sport GT Turbo with Premium Package shown in the launch film is equipped with the available Sports Pack Aero Kit accessory that builds on its award-winning design by adding a more aggressive feel. This accessory package is available at all Mazda dealers and includes four pieces: a front air dam, rear roof spoiler, rear diffuser, and side sill extensions. Additionally, this accessory package can be equipped on all 2021 Mazda3 models. New BBS 18-inch gloss black forged wheels as seen in the launch film and image gallery are also available to order for all Mazda3 models. A full list of accessories can be found and ordered at Mazda.ca or through a local Mazda dealership1.

With many options available to those interested in the 2021 Mazda3, every fan can find the ideal hatchback or sedan that best fits their lifestyle. The starting MSRP for the 2021 Mazda3 is $20,500 while the Mazda3 Turbo will start at $32,900. Please visit https://www.mazda.ca/en/inside-mazda/2021-mazda3-turbo for the latest information on Mazda3 Turbo, which is expected to arrive in dealerships by the end of this year.

ACCESSORIES PACKAGES:

Mazda3 Sports Pack Aero Kit $2,899 BBS 18-inch gloss black forged wheel TBD

Mazda Canada Inc. is responsible for the sales and marketing, customer service and parts support of Mazda vehicles in Canada. Headquartered in Richmond Hill, Ontario, Mazda Canada has a nationwide network of 163 dealerships. For additional information visit Mazda Canada's media website at www.media.mazda.ca.

1 "Starting at" accessory pricing excludes taxes, installation and any dealer charges. Actual dealer price will vary. In some cases, parts in addition to those shown will be required for proper installation. In all cases, professional installation by your Mazda Dealer is recommended. Please see your Mazda Dealer for product details and availability.

