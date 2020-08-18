Arriving in style after an invigorating journey, the CX-9's sleek design is matched by its responsive performance. The Skyactiv-G 2.5 Turbo engine equipped on all CX-9 models delivers a robust 320 lb-ft of torque and 250 horsepower on premium (93 octane) gasoline or 310 lb-ft of torque and 227 horsepower on regular (87 octane) gasoline. The turbocharged engine is paired with a quick-shifting, six-speed Skyactiv-Drive automatic transmission and has standard G-Vectoring Control Plus. Mazda's predictive i-Activ all-wheel drive with off-road traction assist is standard on all trim levels.

Helping elevate the ownership experience at any level, numerous premium features are equipped as standard. Mazda's suite of essential i-Activsense safety features are standard, including Mazda Radar Cruise Control with stop and go function, Smart City Brake Support Front, Smart Brake Support Front, Advanced Blind Spot Monitoring with Rear Cross Traffic Alert, and Pedestrian Detection (forward sensing). Other standard features include heated front seats, leather-wrapped steering wheel and shift knob, three-zone automatic climate control, eight-way power driver's seat with lumbar support, Bluetooth hands-free phone and audio pairing, Apple CarPlay™ and Android Auto™, two front USB inputs, rearview camera, keyless entry, and push-button start. The CX-9 GS has automatic on/off LED headlights with auto-leveling, LED taillights and daytime running lights, heated and power door mirrors, High Beam Control, 18-inch dark grey metallic finish aluminum alloy wheels, rain-sensing windshield wipers, noise-isolating windshield, and rear privacy glass.

The CX-9 GS-L adds various seating upgrades, including leather upholstery, ten-way power driver's seat with lumbar support, four-way power passenger's seat, heated second row seats (outboard only), one-touch power switch for third-row ingress/egress on the second-row bench seating and two USB charging ports in the second row. New for 2021, the CX-9 GS-L adds paddle shifters on the steering wheel. Other additions include 20-inch silver metallic aluminum alloy wheels, power liftgate, power moonroof, LED foglights, front wiper de-icer, 9-inch touchscreen display with Mazda Connect, Mazda Advanced Keyless Entry, heated steering wheel, and auto-dimming rearview mirror.

With the optional Captain's Chairs Package, second-row bench seating is replaced with heated captain's chairs in the second row, with armrests and center pass through for easy access to the third row.

The CX-9 GT moves up from the GS-L through added peace of mind, with new i-Activsense safety features Smart City Brake Support Reverse and Driver Attention Alert joining the 360° View Monitor with front and rear parking sensors. The interior is equipped with Mazda's windshield-projected Active Driving Display with Traffic Sign Recognition, Mazda Navigation system, ventilated front seats, 7-inch TFT reconfigurable digital gauge display, driver's seat memory positioning, eight-way power passenger seat with lumbar support, and interior LED lighting. Other convenience and styling upgrades include hands-free power liftgate, automatic power folding door mirrors, Adaptive Front-lighting System, HomeLink® wireless control system, chrome lower exterior accents, and LED fog lights.

Occupants can further enjoy the CX-9 GT experience with Bose® 12-speaker premium audio, new wireless phone charger located in the storage compartment in front of the shifter, wireless Apple CarPlay™, two USB charging ports in the third row, second-row retractable window sunshade, SiriusXM® satellite radio with 3-month trial subscription, and SiriusXM Traffic Plus and Travel Link® services with 5-year complimentary subscription.

The Captain's Chairs Package is also available as an option on the CX-9 GT.

The new CX-9 Kuro Edition builds on the CX-9 GT but provides exclusive styling with Polymetal Grey or Jet Black exterior paint, gloss black heated door mirrors, new designs for the gloss black front grille, and 20-inch black metallic aluminum alloy wheels. The interior has Garnet Red leather seats, red stitching on the steering wheel and center console panel, and black metallic interior trimming on the dash, door panels and handle bezels. The Kuro Edition CX-9 is standard with second-row captain's chairs with armrest and center pass through.

In the upper most trim level, the CX-9 Signature offers all of the appealing driving dynamics with no compromises on design. A new titanium grey metallic-finish front grille design creates a stunning first impression, especially with the LED grille accent lighting. New design 20-inch light-grey high-lustre aluminum alloy wheels and larger dual tailpipes round out the elegant styling updates. The well-appointed interior styling has been upgraded with new quilting and piping on the first and second-row seats and patterned aluminum on the dash, door panels and handle bezels. Standard second-row captain's chairs with premium center console provides a first-class experience much like the first row with armrest storage compartment, heated seat buttons and cupholders. Nappa leather seats available in Deep Chestnut or Pure White, Santos Rosewood interior trim, frameless rearview mirror, and unique cross-stitching on the steering wheel cap off the CX-9 Signature to provide an executive feeling for all occupants.

Finally, the CX-9 100th Anniversary Edition combines the ultimate expression of Mazda's flagship crossover with a tribute to the unique style created by Mazda's first passenger car, the R360 Coupe. Available exclusively in Snowflake White Pearl, the 100th Anniversary Edition features Garnet Red Nappa leather upholstery and matching floor carpet in red. White contrasting elements are seen throughout the interior, on the front centre console, lower dash panel, and front and rear door panels. Special 100th Anniversary commemorative badging is added to the vehicle body, wheel centre caps, floor mats, key fobs, and embossed into the front seat headrests. In addition to all of these unique aspects, each customer will receive a gift for purchase to commemorate Mazda's 100th anniversary: a highly-detailed model of the Mazda R360 which was Mazda's first passenger car in 1960, and a photo book documenting the rich and lengthy heritage of Mazda.

MSRP1 FOR THE 2021 MAZDA CX-9 IS AS FOLLOWS:

CX-9 GS $39,900 CX-9 GS-L $43,600 CX-9 GS-L w/Captain's Chairs Package $43,900 CX-9 GT $48,850 CX-9 GT w/Captain's Chairs Package $49,150 CX-9 Kuro Edition $50,150 CX-9 Signature $51,850 CX-9 100th Anniversary Edition $53,350

PREMIUM PAINT COLORS:

Snowflake White Pearl $200 Polymetal Grey Metallic $200 Machine Grey Metallic $300 Soul Red Crystal Metallic $450

