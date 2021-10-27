"Safety is a top priority at Mazda, and we have long researched how to protect occupants in side impacts," said Masaki Ueno, vice president of R&D, design, and quality assurance, Mazda North American Operations. "We have studied real-world crashes and used computer simulation to consider body structure and load paths, resulting in the robust design that has existed in the CX-5 since the 2017 model year."

"We developed this new test because we suspected there was room for more progress, and these results confirm that," IIHS President David Harkey says. "The good rating for the CX-5 shows that robust protection in a more severe side crash is achievable."

Mazda is proud to add this top achievement to our list of accolades from IIHS, including all tested Mazda vehicles earning the IIHS 2021 IIHS TOP SAFETY PICK or TOP SAFETY PICK+, the highest award in safety. When equipped with optional front crash prevention technology, the 2021 Mazda3, Mazda3 Sport, Mazda6, CX-30 (built after September 2020), and CX-5 all receive the highest safety designation available from IIHS. CX-9 also receives the agency's top award with standard equipment, and the CX-3 subcompact crossover earns a 2021 TOP SAFETY PICK award when equipped with optional front crash prevention and specific headlights.

The IIHS is an independent, non-governmental safety-testing organization, funded by the insurance industry. For more information, visit https://www.iihs.org/ratings/top-safety-picks.

