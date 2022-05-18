2021-22 CX-9 Achieves "Good" Score and Highest Rating in New, Tougher IIHS Side Impact Test

The 2021-22 CX-9 joins the 2021-22 CX-5 in earning the IIHS top "Good" rating in this new, more rigorous side crash test. In fact, the CX-5 was the only vehicle in the small SUV class to achieve a "Good" rating in the new test.

In this series of tests on Midsize SUVs, the Mazda CX-9 stood out as being one of only three models to achieve a "Good" rating in the difficult driver pelvis injury measure and one of only two models to get a "Good" rating in every category.

"Our research has led us to thoughtfully consider the body structure of our vehicles, creating the robust designs we have on the road today," said Mazda Manager of Vehicle Safety Compliance, Planning, & Development Jennifer Morrison. "We are proud to offer our consumers the highest level of protection in the event of a crash."

Mazda is proud to add this top achievement to our list of accolades from IIHS, including all-tested Mazda vehicles earning the IIHS 2022 TOP SAFETY PICK+, the highest award in safety. When equipped with optional front crash prevention technology, the 2022 Mazda3, Mazda3 Sport, and CX-30 all receive the highest safety designation available from IIHS. The 2022 CX-5 and CX-9 also receive the Institute's top award with standard equipment.

The IIHS is an independent, non-governmental safety-testing organization, funded by the insurance industry. For more information, visit https://www.iihs.org/ratings/top-safety-picks.

Mazda Canada Inc. is responsible for the sales and marketing, customer service and parts support of Mazda vehicles in Canada. Headquartered in Richmond Hill, Ontario, Mazda Canada has a nationwide network of 163 dealerships. For additional information visit Mazda Canada's media website at www.media.mazda.ca.

SOURCE Mazda Canada Inc.

For further information: Chuck Reimer, Mazda Canada Inc., [email protected]; Sandra Lemaitre, Mazda Canada Inc., [email protected]