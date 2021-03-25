QUÉBEC CITY, March 25, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - The 2021–2031 Québec Infrastructure Plan (QIP) is set at $135.0 billion dollars, up $4.5 billion dollars over that of 2020–2030. This increase is added to two increases of more than $15.0 billion each scheduled in both previous plans. This new government plan for the next ten years reflects the continuation of key government priorities and the acceleration of infrastructure investments to stimulate economic growth in all regions in Québec.

Nearly $13.4 billion will be accelerated in the first five years of the 2021–2031 QIP, compared with the previous QIP, bringing investments in the next five years to a total of $77 billion. These amounts will make it possible to deploy infrastructure projects more quickly throughout Québec. By maintaining the efforts deployed, the proportion of assets in good condition will increase over the next few years. The benefits of our actions today will be felt by generations to come.

An engine of economic vitality for all regions within Québec

Public investment in infrastructure is recognized as a powerful driver of development and economic growth. This results in direct and indirect spinoffs in all regions in Québec. In addition to contributing to the creation of well-paid jobs, these investments have a multiplier effect in several other spheres of economic activity, such as culture, sports and leisure, tourism, hotels and restaurants. The Gouvernement du Québec is therefore advancing many highly anticipated projects in all regions, including the construction and expansion of nearly 90 primary and secondary schools, more than 700 projects of rehabilitation in our schools, the development of 46 "maisons des aînés" (seniors' homes), the construction, reconstruction and redevelopment of more than 20 residential and long-term care centers (CHSLDs), in addition to numerous road works to maintain the roadways in good condition, widenings of highways and additions of reserved lanes for public transit.

Continued investment in priority sectors

The Gouvernement du Québec is sparing no effort and is taking concrete action to implement the major priorities it has set for itself since its arrival: health, education, higher education, road network, public transit and culture. In the area of health and social services, an additional $3.1 billion in public investment will be used to add new "maisons des aînés" (seniors' homes) to the existing network, and to expand and upgrade our residential and long-term care centres (CHSLDs) and hospitals everywhere in Québec.

In education, in addition to the phasing in of a new generation of modern schools, the additional investment of $1.8 billion will allow for the renewal of schools and the addition of classrooms everywhere in Québec. For higher education, additional investments of $811.8 million will be used primarily for expanding and renovating our CEGEPs and universities.

In the transportation sector, an additional $2.6 billion will be invested to ensure that the road network, essential to the development and vitality of our economy, is maintained in good condition. The Government is continuing to invest in the current road infrastructure to specifically improve its condition, ensure user safety, and promote the use of various modes of public transit. Furthermore, $1.5 billion will improve mobility and electrify public transit, thereby helping to reduce greenhouse gas (GHG) and to adapt to climate change, including $453.0 million for the first phase of the 2030 Plan for a Green Economy. Over time, it is expected that investments in public transit will be comparable to those allocated to the road network.

The culture sector will benefit from an additional $100 million in investments to support heritage buildings and cultural infrastructure in our regions. Located across Québec, several heritage buildings will be acquired, restored, developed and converted to be used for cultural dissemination, creation and mediation.

Quote:

"In a context where the needs of Québec's population for infrastructure are increasing, the government is sending a strong signal by significantly increasing its investments in the Québec Infrastructure Plan. We are putting everything in place to provide Québec specifically with modern hospitals, new schools, quality seniors' homes, safe roads and a public transit network that match our ambitions. This expenditure budget, which will impact all regions within Québec, embodies our resilience and reflects our confidence in the future and our collective desire to build a Québec we are proud of."

Sonia LeBel, Minister responsible for Government Administration and Chair of the Conseil du trésor

