QUÉBEC CITY, March 25, 2025 /CNW/ - The 2025–2035 Québec Infrastructure Plan (QIP) totals $164 billion in investments over the next decade, a 7.2% increase in relation to the preceding year, offering a clear response to the need to support the Québec economy, and a 63% increase in relation to 2018. The investments will lead to quality construction to serve Quebecers.

With an average annual investment of $19 billion over the next three years, the QIP announced by Minister Responsible for Infrastructure and Minister Responsible for the Capitale-Nationale Region, Jonatan Julien, outlines rigorous planning of investments that enable all regions of Québec to remain productive, competitive, and resilient.

Some $96.7 billion has been earmarked to ensure the sustainability of existing infrastructure, equivalent to 65% of all government investments, a proportion that has risen steadily since 2018 to make up for underinvestment by previous governments.

Health and social services

The health and social services sector obtains the biggest share of the new funds, i.e., over $4.6 billion, up 7.5% in its 2025–2035 QIP. The funds will be used to build, expand, and redevelop hospitals, seniors and alternative housing (MDAA) and rebuild CHSLDs based on the MDAA concept.

Education and higher education

The rebuilding of schools and the addition of classrooms will continue in the education network. The 2025–2035 QIP is up by $3.8 billion, an 8.7% increase. Significant construction, expansion, and maintenance operations will be carried out in elementary and secondary schools and in vocational training centres.

The higher education sector is receiving an additional $918.9 million in response to space and building repair needs, including $550 million specifically earmarked to maintain in good condition establishments in the college and university networks.

The road network and public transit

An additional $3.4 billion in investments has been allocated to the road network to carry out major rehabilitation work, further develop the network, and improve the traffic flow. The 2025–2035 QIP focuses specifically on the maintenance of road infrastructure by devoting 85% of the funds to this end.

The government is also pursuing the development of public transit by allocating $1.4 billion to projects that promote individual mobility. Of this amount, $0.6 billion has been provided to maintain existing public transit infrastructure. Lastly, with an additional $1 billion for the marine, air, and rail sectors, the 2025–2035 QIP of the Ministère des Transports et de la Mobilité durable increases by 7%.

Other priority sectors

The government intends to increase investments in several other key sectors:

$1.1 billion for detention facilities, courthouses, and Sûreté du Québec police stations;

for detention facilities, courthouses, and Sûreté du Québec police stations; $559 million to increase social and community housing;

to increase social and community housing; $448.1 to ensure the sustainability of cultural infrastructure;

to ensure the sustainability of cultural infrastructure; $302.5 million to develop sports infrastructure.

Quote

"With the additional investments of $11 billion planned over the next three years, the 2025–2035 QIP reaches a new high of $164 billion. This reaffirms the importance of investing in our public infrastructure to stimulate our economy, especially in these uncertain times. Quebecers deserve quality infrastructure at the best possible cost, which is why the 2025–2035 QIP enables us to better plan and coordinate investments to ensure that the market delivers. Moreover, the Stratégie québécoise en infrastructures publiques launched last spring and the adoption of the attendant legislation will ensure gains at every stage of our infrastructure projects, from their ideation to their maintenance. Whether we are renovating our schools, residential and long-term care centres, or hospitals, or maintaining our roads, I am indeed proud to be part of a government that deems the sustainability of infrastructure to be a priority. The $96.7 billion in investments allocated to maintain them speak for themselves."

Jonatan Julien, Minister Responsible for Infrastructure and Minister Responsible for the Capitale-Nationale Region

