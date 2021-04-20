MONTREAL and QUEBEC CITY, April 20, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - The Institut national de la recherche scientifique (INRS, National Scientific Research Institute) is welcoming investments, especially those in research and in support of students, announced by the Government of Canada as part of the 2021–2022 budget tabled yesterday by Finance Minister, Chrystia Freeland.

In particular, INRS is highlighting total funding of $2.2 billion over seven years to strengthen Canada's biofabrication and life sciences sector. "This major support will enrich the talent pool, develop the research network in Canada, and stimulate the growth of life sciences companies," said INRS CEO Luc-Alain Giraldeau.

Moreover, as a university institute for research and training, the INRS welcomes various initiatives in support of the student community, whether it be for academic financial assistance, scholarships or enhanced offerings for integrated internships in the workplace, which promote on-the-job learning and provide support to businesses in order to develop talent.

The INRS also is welcoming investments in key sectors for the development of our society, including energy transition, artificial intelligence and the development of a national quantum strategy.

Furthermore, the INRS would also like to point out the significant portion of the budget dedicated to the mental health of the student community, concerns about gender-based violence, diversity and inclusion, Indigenous peoples, and the promotion of official languages. "These are things that are dear to our community, and we are pleased that the Government of Canada is making them a priority in its 2021–2022 budget," said the INRS CEO.

In closing, the INRS applauded the Government of Canada for the decision to implement a pan-Canadian early learning and child care system, an initiative inspired by the Quebec model, which was partly conceived and designed through the work of the INRS.

About INRS

INRS is a university dedicated exclusively to graduate level research and training. Since its creation in 1969, INRS has played an active role in Quebec's economic, social, and cultural development and is ranked first for research intensity in Quebec and in Canada. INRS is made up of four interdisciplinary research and training centres in Quebec City, Montréal, Laval, and Varennes, with expertise in strategic sectors: Eau Terre Environnement , Énergie Matériaux Télécommunications , Urbanisation Culture Société , and Armand-Frappier Santé Biotechnologie . The INRS community includes more than 1,500 students, postdoctoral fellows, faculty members, and staff.

Twitter

Facebook

SOURCE Institut National de la recherche scientifique (INRS)

For further information: Sophie Laberge, Communications Department, INRS, 514-771-8256, [email protected]

Related Links

http://www.inrs.ca/

