2020 Subaru WRX and WRX STI: Performance and Value to the Finish Line

WRX receives improved engine tuning, updated differential and select upgraded interior door trim with red stitching.

WRX STI models receive new exterior styling enhancements and select trims receive redesigned alloy wheels.

WRX starting price of $29,995 unchanged, maintaining best value in sports performance segment for fourth consecutive year.

MISSISSAUGA, ON, Aug. 30, 2019 /CNW/ - The WRX and WRX STI continue to thrill drivers with their rally-bred performance and the 2020 models will be arriving at Subaru dealers across Canada this September.

2020 WRX

A 2.0-litre direct-injection turbocharged SUBARU BOXER engine is the basis for making the 2020 WRX a performance sedan for the true enthusiast. With 268 horsepower and 258 lb.-ft. of torque, the WRX is available with either a six-speed manual transmission or Sport Lineartronic transmission with manual mode. Both transmissions work smoothly with the legendary Subaru symmetrical full-time all-wheel drive (AWD) to create the optimum response in a full range of driving conditions.

The Subaru WRX is equipped with an Active Torque Vectoring system that supplements the AWD system for improved cornering and more precise handling. Multi-mode Vehicle Dynamics Control (VDC) provides a precise and enjoyable driving experience, while Subaru Intelligent Drive (SI-DRIVE), available on Sport Lineartronic models, lets drivers fine-tune the WRX's power and performance on the fly.

New for 2020, all models benefit from an updated R167 rear differential and, on the inside, WRX and Sport trims benefit from enhanced interior trim including red accent stitching on the doors. EyeSight is now standard on all WRX models equipped with a Sport Lineartronic transmission, including Assist Monitor, Electronic Parking Brake with Auto Vehicle Hold (AVH), while the Sport-tech RS model enhances the performance of the vehicle through a new Brembo high-performance brake system, red-painted 4-piston front calipers and 2-piston rear calipers.

The 2020 WRX delivers the same outstanding value that it has long been known for, achieving the ALG Canadian Residual Value Award for Best Sports Car for the eighth time in 11 years, and supported by Subaru again taking the overall award for Best Mainstream Brand.

The WRX also offers an unmatched level of safety with all Sport Lineartronic models achieving IIHS (Insurance Institute for Highway Safety) Top Safety Pick+ (TSP+) designation in 2019 thanks to the added safety of EyeSight and LED steering-responsive headlights included on these trims.

With its performance, value and safety, the 2020 WRX continues to be a segment leader in the Canadian sports car market.

Model Transmission MSRP WRX 6MT $29,995 WRX Sport 6MT $33,495 WRX Sport CVT $35,795 WRX Sport-tech 6MT $36,795 WRX Sport-tech CVT $39,395 WRX Sport-tech RS 6MT $39,695

2020 WRX STI

The 2020 WRX STI leads the way when it comes to exhilarating performance and feel, bred through its multi-decade rally heritage. Powering the WRX STI is a 2.5-litre turbocharged SUBARU BOXER engine, mated with a close ratio six-speed manual transmission.

Offering unrivalled levels of control, the WRX STI features a multi-mode Driver Controlled Centre Differential (DCCD) that allows the amount of torque delivered through the Subaru symmetrical full-time AWD system to be adjusted as needed. Like the WRX, the WRX STI also features technologies like Active Torque Vectoring and Subaru's VDC to improve performance, along with an enhanced SI-DRIVE system for even more control.

The 2020 WRX STI features styling enhancements that while subtle, improve the overall stance and presence of the vehicle. All WRX STI vehicles feature restyled lower front bumper trim, while Sport and Sport-tech models include redesigned 19-inch aluminum machined alloy wheels. For added convenience, Sport trims now also include a proximity key with push-button start functionality.

Model Transmission MSRP WRX STI 6MT $40,295 WRX STI Sport 6MT $42,795 WRX STI Sport-tech with Wing Spoiler 6MT $47,395 WRX STI Sport-tech with Lip Spoiler 6MT $47,395

About Subaru Canada, Inc.

Subaru Canada, Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of Subaru Corporation of Japan. Headquartered in Mississauga, Ont., the company markets and distributes Subaru vehicles, parts and accessories through a network of 94 authorized dealers across Canada. For more information, please visit www.subaru.ca or www.pr.subaru.ca or follow @SubaruCanada on Twitter.

SOURCE Subaru Canada Inc.

For further information: Julie Lychak, PR Manager, (905) 568-4959, jlychak@subaru.ca; Dan Ilika, PR Specialist, (905) 568-4959, dilika@subaru.ca; Sebastien Lajoie, PR Specialist, Quebec Region, (514) 336-0600, slajoie@subaru.ca

Related Links

http://www.pr.subaru.ca

