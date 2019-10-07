2020 Subaru Impreza Ramps up Value

Working alongside Subaru's legendary Symmetrical full-time all-wheel drive and Lineartronic continuously variable transmission (CVT), SI-Drive allows drivers to toggle between Sport and Intelligent modes to suit their mood or driving style.



Subaru has also increased the emphasis on safety through new features including a standard rear seat reminder and collision detection unlock function, as well as the inclusion of Subaru STARLINK Connected Services on most Impreza models.



Using the nationwide 4G LTE cellular network — and completely separate from customers' mobile devices — Subaru STARLINK allows customers to stay connected to their vehicles while also allowing them to receive important information to keep them safe.



Integrated directly into the vehicle, the system uses voice-response technology with the addition of live assistance for features such as Advanced Automatic Collision Notification in the event of a collision, SOS Emergency Assistance, Enhanced Roadside Assistance and Concierge Service.



Customers utilizing these services will be able to receive automatic emergency assistance in the event of a collision, remotely access vehicle features, schedule service appointments with dealers and receive point of interest navigation information among much more.



Other features include remote services, such as remote engine start (including climate control and heated seats), remote lock and unlock, and remote vehicle locator, as well as vehicle alerts such as speed, boundary or curfew alerts that can all be controlled directly from customers' smart devices.



Available in both sedan and 5-door configurations, standard equipment on all Impreza models includes a 6.5-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, cruise control, air conditioning, automatic door lock/unlock, power windows, 60/40-split fold-down rear seats, and power side mirrors.



The Touring trim, meanwhile, adds new features like Subaru STARLINK Connected Services, 16-inch alloy wheels, a 6.3-inch colour multifunction display, LED fog lights and proximity key with push-button start.



Other features included on the Impreza Touring are heated front seats, premium cloth upholstery, automatic headlights, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, and a cargo-area privacy cover on 5-door models.



The Sport trim includes LED steering-responsive headlights, 17-inch alloy wheels, a power sunroof, a power driver's seat, aluminum pedals, an eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system, premium cloth upholstery, and enhanced safety through the Subaru Rear/Side Vehicle Detection (SRVD) system with Blind Spot Detection and Rear Cross-Traffic Alert.



The top-of-the-line Sport-tech trim, meanwhile, comes fully equipped, and also includes 18-inch alloy wheels, leather seating, a heated steering wheel, dual-zone automatic climate control, a premium Harman Kardon eight-speaker audio system, and an eight-inch infotainment system with GPS navigation.



The Impreza also offers an unmatched level of safety, with EyeSight, which includes adaptive cruise control, pre-collision braking and lane departure and sway warning, as well as lane-keep assist, among others, available on all trims when equipped with the Lineartronic CVT.

Model Transmission MSRP (Sedan/5-Door) Convenience 5MT $19,995/$20,995 Convenience w/EyeSight CVT $21,995/$22,995 Touring 5MT $22,695/$23,595 Touring w/EyeSight CVT $24,695/$25,595 Sport 5MT $25,295/$26,195 Sport w/EyeSight CVT $27,895/$28,795 Sport-tech w/EyeSight CVT $30,795/$31,695

