2020 Subaru Crosstrek Combines Capability, Value in a City-Sized Package

The 2020 model year also sees Subaru's award-winning EyeSight driver-assist system, which includes adaptive cruise control and lane-keep assist, among others, made standard on all Crosstrek models when equipped with the Lineartronic Continuously Variable Transmission (CVT).

Built on the Subaru Global Platform (SGP), the Crosstrek embodies the performance, dependability and safety the brand is renowned for, while offering the versatility to excel in both off-road and city driving, another Subaru staple.

With a 2.0-litre 4-cylinder SUBARU BOXER engine under the hood paired with the choice of a six-speed manual transmission or Lineartronic CVT, the Crosstrek utilizes Subaru's legendary Symmetrical full-time all-wheel drive and a top-grade suspension system to offer supreme confidence and comfort no matter the surface or conditions. For added off-road capability, CVT-equipped models also include Subaru's X-Mode, which controls the engine output, all-wheel drive torque split and braking system to help tackle even the trickiest trail conditions.

Standard equipment on all Crosstrek models includes a 6.5-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, cruise control, automatic climate control, power windows with auto up/down on both driver and passenger sides, 60/40-split fold-down rear seats, power door locks, and power side mirrors.

Also included are an aluminum hood, a roofline spoiler with integrated brake lamp, multi-function display with fuel economy information, tilt and telescoping steering column, active torque vectoring, 17-inch alloy wheels, integrated roof rails, carpeted floor mats, and privacy glass on the rear windows.

Additional new standard features include auto door lock/unlock, a collision detection unlock function and updated taillights, while new available colours include Magnetite Grey Metallic and Pure Red.

The Touring trim, meanwhile, adds new features like Subaru STARLINK Connected Services, LED fog lights and proximity key with push-button start.

Other features included on the Crosstrek Touring are heated front seats, premium cloth upholstery, automatic headlights, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, and a cargo-area privacy cover.

The Sport trim includes LED steering-responsive headlights, a power sunroof, a power driver's seat, aluminum pedals, premium sport cloth upholstery, an eight-inch infotainment system, and enhanced safety through the Subaru Rear/Side Vehicle Detection (SRVD) system with Blind Spot Detection and Rear Cross-Traffic Alert.

The top-of-the-line Limited trim, meanwhile, comes fully equipped, and also includes 18-inch alloy wheels, leather seating, a heated steering wheel, dual-zone automatic climate control, a premium Harman Kardon eight-speaker audio system, and an eight-inch infotainment system with GPS navigation.

The Crosstrek also offers an unmatched level of safety, with EyeSight, which includes adaptive cruise control, pre-collision braking and lane departure and sway warning, as well as lane-keep assist, among others, available on all trims when equipped with the Lineartronic CVT.

Model Transmission MSRP Convenience 6MT $23,795 Convenience w/EyeSight CVT $25,795 Touring 6MT $26,095 Touring w/EyeSight CVT $28,095 Sport 6MT $28,695 Sport w/EyeSight CVT $31,295 Limited w/EyeSight CVT $33,895

About Subaru Canada, Inc.

Subaru Canada, Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of Subaru Corporation of Japan. Headquartered in Mississauga, Ont., the company markets and distributes Subaru vehicles, parts and accessories through a network of 94 authorized dealers across Canada. For more information, please visit www.subaru.ca or www.pr.subaru.ca or follow @SubaruCanada on Twitter.

SOURCE Subaru Canada Inc.

For further information: Julie Lychak, PR Manager, (905) 568-4959, jlychak@subaru.ca; Dan Ilika, PR Specialist, (905) 568-4959, dilika@subaru.ca; Sebastien Lajoie, PR Specialist, Quebec Region, (514) 336-0600, slajoie@subaru.ca

Related Links

http://www.pr.subaru.ca

