2020 Subaru BRZ: The Most Affordable Rear-wheel Drive Sports Car in Canada

With power derived from a naturally-aspirated 2.0-litre four-cylinder SUBARU BOXER engine with port- and direct fuel injection, the BRZ produces up to 205 horsepower and 156 lb.-ft. of torque that is delivered to the rear wheels via either a close-ratio six-speed manual transmission or available six-speed automatic transmission with manual mode and paddle shifters.

The 2020 BRZ will be released this September at Subaru dealers across Canada, and will come in three models, being the BRZ, Sport-tech and Sport-tech RS.

Out of the gate, the 2020 BRZ comes well equipped with a six-speed manual transmission and TORSEN limited slip differential, as well as 17-inch alloy wheels, LED tail- and headlights, wiper-activated headlights, one-touch turn signals and welcome lighting. On the inside, the BRZ continues the list of premium features with a seven-inch infotainment system that features GPS navigation and includes Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, STARLINK smartphone integration, Bluetooth mobile phone connectivity with voice activation, Bluetooth streaming audio and SiriusXM Satellite Radio.

Continuing, the 2020 BRZ Sport-tech is equipped with six-speed automatic transmission, proximity key with push-button start, black leather and Alcantara upholstery with red stitching, heated front seats, dual-zone climate control and LED fog lights.

Finally, as the top of the line model, the 2020 BRZ Sport-tech RS comes complete with a six-speed manual transmission, performance SACHS dampers and Brembo brakes at all four corners and 17-inch gunmetal grey alloy wheels.

Model Transmission MSRP BRZ 6MT $27,995 BRZ Sport-tech 6AT $31,395 BRZ Sport-tech RS 6MT $31,895

