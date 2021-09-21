"In a year of trying to manage the health of our employees and communities, the Responsible Care ethic of doing the right thing and being seen to do the right thing has never been more pertinent," said Shannon Watt, Vice-President of Sustainability at CIAC. "Although keeping each other safe has always been a full-time job for our Responsible Care members, that took on a whole new meaning in 2020."

Through CIAC's membership on the International Council of Chemical Associations, CIAC and our members are committed to accelerating progress towards the 17 U.N. Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). The annual Responsible Care Report identifies U.N. SDGs and outlines CIAC members' accomplishments towards achieving these goals.

For nearly 40 years, Canada's chemistry sector has led the journey towards safe, responsible, and sustainable chemical manufacturing through its U.N.-recognized sustainability initiative, Responsible Care. Founded in Canada in 1985, the chemistry industry's ESG is now practiced in 73 countries and by 96 of the 100 largest chemical producers in the world.

"CIAC members are compelled to innovate for safer and greener products and processes, and work to continuously improve their environmental, health and safety performance," said Bob Masterson, President and CEO of CIAC. "We are proud to be able to draw attention to all the great work our members have done during such challenging times."

The report is available in PDF and an interactive website.

CIAC proudly represents Canada's chemistry and plastics sector leaders: innovators, solution providers, and world-class stewardship pioneers. Canada's chemistry and plastics industry transform raw materials into the building blocks needed to manufacture the products that enable our modern lives. From wind turbines and solar panels, to vehicles and electronics, to medical equipment, clean drinking water, textiles and building materials; chemistry and plastics are vital to our economy and ensure a safe, high-quality of life for all Canadians while creating some of the lowest GHG-intensive products on the planet. For nearly 40 years, Canada's chemistry sector has led the journey towards safe, responsible, and sustainable chemical manufacturing through its U.N.-recognized sustainability initiative, Responsible Care, the chemistry industry's ESG.

