QUEBEC CITY, Nov. 2, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - Notice to the Canadian public: the ten finalist charities for the fourth edition of the iA Financial Group philanthropic contest have been chosen! Each one has the chance to win a major donation of $100,000 to support a project in the areas of health, education or social services, or to get their activities back up and running in the context of the current crisis.

Almost 250 charities from across Canada answered iA Financial Group's call in September. A jury reviewed all projects received and chose the ten finalists, for which you can now vote. The public has until November 30 to go to donations–contest.ia.ca and vote for the two projects they find most inspiring.

"The exceptional dedication and resilience of the Canadian philanthropic sector, especially this year, is admirable. We were flooded with inspiring projects from across the country and are happy to be able to help charities in our way. We now encourage the public to vote and help us make a difference", states Denis Ricard, President and Chief Executive Officer of iA Financial Group.

In total, $400,000 will be distributed among the ten finalist charities, including three donations of $100,000 for the charities that receive the most votes, and seven donations of $10,000 to the remaining finalists. iA Financial Group's 7,500 employees will also vote on their favourite charity, which will receive an additional donation of $30,000. The winners will be announced on December 10, 2020.

The top 10 finalists and their propositions (from west to east):

Covenant House Vancouver, Vancouver, British Columbia

A donation would help Covenant House Vancouver, through its "Crisis" program, to add 21 new beds for homeless and at-risk youth between the ages of 16 and 24 who are escaping physical, emotional and/or sexual abuse, who have be forced to leave home or who are too old for foster care. The money will also help with the operation of a gym, art studio, study hall and other services. Karis Support Society, Kelowna, British Columbia

A donation from iA Financial Group will help up to 75 women in the Okanagan Valley whose traumatic experiences led to substance abuse benefit from advice aimed at equipping them so that they can return to a normal life in society. This means one more step toward sobriety, and physical and mental health for these women. University Hospital Foundation, Edmonton, Alberta

The University Hospital Foundation's "Lost in Translation" project is aimed at providing the best care to Alberta's Indigenous population and other citizens who do not speak English, in order to break their linguistic, social or geographical isolation. To do so, this organization wants to improve virtual care infrastructures and guarantee support for remote Indigenous communities through medical services delivered in their language. DASCH, Winnipeg, Manitoba

The DASCHWorks program helps people with mental disabilities develop the skills needed to find a job. A donation of $100,000 would allow the program to expand through the organization of activities that promote inclusion in the workforce. The money would also help the organization to further enhance its range of services. Mikinakoos Children's Funds, Thunder Bay, Ontario

Through the "Warm-Up" project, the money from the donation will help no less than 1,000 children living in poverty in First Nations communities receive warm clothes and food that their families are unable to provide. Children's Health Foundation, London, Ontario

A donation from iA Financial Group will help support in multiple ways the loved ones of children with potentially fatal illness who are receiving treatment at the London Health Science Centre, whether it's lowering the cost of medication, connecting families remotely when COVID-19 prevents them from visiting the hospital, or providing emotional support to these children's loved ones. Nanny Angel Network, Toronto, Ontario

Nanny Angel Network deploys volunteer nurses, teachers and social workers to help children in homes where the mother has cancer, is receiving palliative care or has passed away. A donation would allow the organization to enhance its offer through the addition of meals specially designed for immune-suppressed mothers and a service to help with homework and provide support to grieving children. Fondation prévention du suicide Accalmie, Trois-Rivières, Quebec

A consequence of the pandemic, mental health needs and psychosocial support will be more important than ever in the coming months. With a donation from iA Financial Group, the Foundation wants to tighten the human safety net the Centre de prévention du suicide Accalmie (suicide prevention centre) offers and increase its capacity to act within the community with strategies adapted to vulnerable clientele. Éducaide, Quebec , Quebec

Éducaide provides financial support to students from less privileged backgrounds who are at risk of dropping out and encourages them to stay in schools and pursue the career of their dreams. One hundred thousand dollars would help over 150 Quebec youth, specifically by paying tuition and extracurricular activity registration fees, purchasing school supplies and providing access to mentoring services. Crossroads for Women, Moncton, New Brunswick

A donation of $100,000 would allow the charity to make major improvements to its transition house, which provides housing to many women in southeast New Brunswick who are the victims of domestic violence and sexual abuse. It should be noted that the number of women in need has increased significantly since the beginning of the pandemic.

About iA Financial Group

iA Financial Group is one of the largest insurance and wealth management groups in Canada. It also operates in the United States. Founded in 1892, it is one of Canada's largest public companies. iA Financial Group shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbols IAG (common shares) and IAF (preferred shares).

