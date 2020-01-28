2020 Mazda MX-5: Designed To Be Driven

All MX-5s come standard with a Skyactiv-G 2.0-liter engine, producing 181 horsepower at 7,000 rpm and 151 lb-ft of torque at 4,000 rpm. This powertrain can be paired with a Skyactiv-MT six-speed manual transmission or Skyactiv-Drive six-speed automatic transmission. The MX-5's engine paired with its lightweight physique and agile driving dynamics provide an outstanding power-to-weight ratio that summons pure joy on just about any road.

The MX-5 GS might be the simplest fourth-generation soft top Miata, but it is far from basic. This beautifully engineered roadster is equipped with several lightweight components that help deliver its iconic handling, dynamics and pure driving feel when the rubber hits the road. For 2020, MX-5 GS adds 17-inch black metallic alloy wheels, and leather-wrapped steering wheel, shift knob, and parking brake handle as standard. Aligned with the brand's path to premium, the MX-5 receives updated Mazda badging, fonts and key fob design. The sharp, athletic design is matched by a black cloth soft top, dual exhaust outlets, and LED headlights and taillights. Conveniences inside include Mazda ConnectTM infotainment system with seven-inch full-colour, touchscreen display, Apple CarPlayTM and Android AutoTM, AM/FM six-speaker audio system including driver's side headrest speakers, Bluetooth hands-free phone and audio, tilt and telescoping steering wheel, rearview camera, removable dual cup holders, dual USB audio inputs, push-button start, rain-sensing windshield wipers, and automatic on/off headlights, amongst more standard essential features. Standard safety features on the MX-5 GS include Advanced Blind Spot Monitoring (ABSM), Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA), Smart City Brake Support (SCBS), Lane Departure Warning System (LDWS), and High Beam Control System (HBC).

Advancing from the MX-5 GS, fans have the option of the sport-focused MX-5 GS-P with its available Sport Package, or the luxurious MX-5 GT depending on what suits their lifestyle and interests. Both the MX-5 GS-P and MX-5 GT are offered in a soft top as well as in a RF – retractable fastback – configuration. The MX-5 RF can open or close its roof in a remarkable 13 seconds; providing the look and feel of both a sporty coupe and an iconic convertible. MX-5 GS-P and MX-5 GT are now available in Mazda's new Polymetal Grey exterior colour.

When equipped with the Skyactiv-MT manual transmission, the GS-P trim includes a limited-slip differential, Bilstein dampers, front shock tower brace and sport-tuned suspension. This trim level includes all the i-Activsense safety features from the MX-5 GS and enhances the driving experience with a Bose® nine-speaker audio system that includes passenger headrest speakers, and LED daytime running lights. The MX-5 GS-P is equipped with heated black cloth-trimmed seats with grey stitching, 17-inch aluminum alloy wheels, heated exterior mirrors, and a noise-isolating windshield.

Exclusive to MX-5 GS-P models with manual transmission, Mazda offers a Sport Package that helps add a little more thrill to the nimble roadster. This package features Brembo front brakes, red painted front and rear brake calipers, 17-inch BBS® forged wheels (dark finish), heated Recaro® sport seats finished with Nappa leather and Alcantara® trim.

New for 2020, MX-5 GT models are available with a grey cloth soft top and red Nappa leather interior are available at this trim level. A black cloth soft top is standard on all trim levels, and the GT also offers an optional brown cloth soft top. In addition to the features in the MX-5 GS-P, other new updates include black with stainless steel door sills and SiriusXM® Traffic Plus and Travel Link® services with five-year complimentary trial subscription. In contrast to the MX-5 GS-P, this refined MX-5 features heated leather-trimmed seats with grey stitching, Mazda navigation system, 17-inch gunmetal alloy wheels, automatic climate control, auto-dimming driver-side mirror, auto-dimming rearview mirror with Homelink® and 4.6-inch multi-information colour display in gauge cluster. Traffic Sign Recognition and Adaptive Front-lighting System are additional safety features at this trim level.

The MX-5 RF GT offers further choices to elevate the experience, including the Exclusive Package and the Grand Sport Package. The Exclusive Package brings with it a contrasting hard top in piano black[2], and red Nappa leather seats with grey stitching. The Grand Sport Package is the ultimate expression of the modern MX-5, taking it up a notch with the same equipment from the Exclusive Package plus Brembo® front brakes, red painted front and rear calipers, 17-inch BBS® forged alloy wheels, and power exterior mirrors in piano black.

Mazda maintains its commitment to captivating driving dynamics while providing the next generation of premium amenities and striking design.

MSRP[3] FOR THE 2020 MAZDA MX-5 IS AS FOLLOWS:

TRIM MSRP GS $33,100 GS-P $37,100 GT $40,150

MX-5 OPTIONS AVAILABLE ON MSRP 6-speed automatic transmission All models $0 Sport Package (manual transmission only) GS-P $4,400 Red Leather (not available with Brown roof) GT $400 Brown convertible roof (available with black or tan leather only) GT $400 Grey convertible roof (available with black or red leather only) GT $400

MSRP[3] FOR THE 2020 MAZDA MX-5 RF IS AS FOLLOWS:

TRIM MSRP GS-P $40,100 GT $43,150

MX-5 RF OPTIONS AVAILABLE ON MSRP 6-speed automatic transmission All models $0 Sport Package (manual transmission only) GS-P $4,400 Exclusive Package GT $900 Grand Sport Package (manual transmission only) GT $3,600

PREMIUM PAINT COLOURS:

Polymetal Grey Metallic GS-P, GT $200 Snowflake White Pearl All models $200 Machine Grey Metallic All models $300 Soul Red Crystal Metallic All models $450

[1] MSRP does not include $1,850 for freight and PDE, taxes, title or additional fees. Dealers set actual sale prices.

[2] If exterior colour is Jet Black Mica, contrasting top in piano black is replaced with Jet Black Mica top.

