2019 Jack Webster Awards Winners Announced

VANCOUVER, Nov. 8, 2019 /CNW/ - Western Canada's preeminent journalism awards were presented this evening at the 2019 Jack Webster Awards, held at the Fairmont Hotel Vancouver in downtown Vancouver B.C. The awards recognize excellence in journalism in B.C.

Submissions were encouraged from print, radio, television and online media sources that cover news, sports, the arts, business, community issues, and more. The winners for the 2019 Jack Webster Awards are:

Nahlah Ayed- Featured Guest (CNW Group/Jack Webster Foundation) Fabian Dawson 2019 Bruce Hutchison Lifetime Achievement Award Recipient (CNW Group/Jack Webster Foundation) Megaphone - Bill Good Award Winner 2019 (CNW Group/Jack Webster Foundation)

Jack Webster Award for Excellence in Business, Industry and Economics Reporting, Endowed by Jean Cormier

-Brent Jang, The Globe and Mail for Coastal GasLink Blockade

Jack Webster Award for Excellence in Digital Journalism

-Tamara Baluja, Dillon Hodgin, Peter Scobie, CBC Vancouver for Walking a mile in their combat shoes

Jack Webster Award for Best Community Reporting

-Dustin Godfrey, Abbotsford News for Finding a way home

Jack Webster Award for Best Reporting, Chinese Language

-Jocelyn Wang, Fairchild TV for Magazine 26: Shortage of Seniors Care Workers

Commentator of the Year – City Mike Award, presented in memory of Linda Webster

-Daphne Bramham, The Vancouver Sun

Jack Webster Award for Excellence in Science, Technology Health, and Environment Reporting

-Penny Sakamoto, Katherine Engqvist, Nicole Crescenzi, Nick Murray, Shalu Mehta, Nina Grossman, Ruby Della Siega, Michelle Gjerde, Lily Chan, Jennifer Blyth, Arnold Lim, Victoria News – Black Press Media for Special Report: Opioid Crisis

Jack Webster Award for Excellence in Legal Journalism, Sponsored by the Law Society of British Columbia

-Jason Proctor, Vivian Luk, Stephen Quinn, Geoff Walter, Theresa Duvall, CBC Vancouver for Sanctioned

Best Breaking News Reporting - Radio

-Gord Macdonald, Terry Schintz, Janet Brown, Mark Madryga, Jordan Armstrong, Kristi Gordon, Erin Ubels, 980 CKNW for December Windstorm

Best Breaking News Reporting - TV, presented in memory of Keith Bradbury

-Richard Zussman, Al Coen, Keith Baldrey, Kristi Gordon, Global BC News for Wildfire: State of Emergency 2018

Best Breaking News Reporting - Print/Text-Based Online

-Frances Bula, The Globe and Mail for Campaign Finance: The Civic Edition

Excellence in Feature/Enterprise Reporting - Radio

-Anne Penman, Joan Webber, CBC Vancouver for On Gladys Avenue

Excellence in Feature/Enterprise Reporting – TV

-John Hua, Sam Cooper, Ted Anhorn, Sergio Magro, Tavis Dunn, Global BC News for Casino Diaries

Excellence in Feature/Enterprise Reporting - Print/Text-Based Online

-Kathy Tomlinson, The Globe and Mail for False Promises

Also, at the awards, the 2019 Bruce Hutchison Lifetime Achievement Award was presented to Fabian Dawson and the 2019 Bill Good Award was presented to the organization, Megaphone. Nahlah Ayed, an award-winning foreign reporter, and now host/producer of Ideas on CBC was the event's featured guest.

The Jack Webster Foundation was founded in 1986 and named after the man who was Western Canada's best-known and most influential reporter. He left his mark on the B.C. journalism scene with his hard-hitting reporting style. In his more than 40 years of print, radio and television journalism, Jack Webster was synonymous with insightful, accurate and unabashed reporting. Today the Jack Webster Foundation carries on Jack's legacy by fostering excellence in journalism to protect the public interest for British Columbians by: holding the annual Jack Webster Awards for excellence in journalism in B.C., awarding annual Student Awards to aboriginal and senior journalism students, awarding Professional Development Fellowships to working journalists, and providing educational seminars for the media.

