TORONTO, Nov. 10, 2022 /CNW/ - This fall Fidelity Canada and BGC Canada (formerly Boys and Girls Clubs of Canada) are celebrating their 20th year of partnership in helping kids and teens develop the skills they need to succeed.

"At Fidelity Canada, we are committed to giving back to the communities in which we work and live and it has been a real privilege to work with BGC Canada," said Phil McDowell (he/him), Senior Vice-President and Chief Financial Officer, former BGC Canada Chair and BGC Foundation Board Member.



"One of Fidelity Canada's corporate charitable giving objectives is to "open doors for young Canadians", which is also a guiding principle of BGC Canada, and this alignment speaks to our shared purpose of supporting children and youth."

Fidelity Canada began a national partnership with BGC Canada in 2002, supporting programs from coast to coast that help thousands of kids. Fidelity has focused its efforts on two main programs, both of which foster a positive attitude towards education and life-long learning:

PowerUp! is an after-school academic support program that encourages positive study habits, academic achievement, and fun learning activities; and,





an after-school academic support program that encourages positive study habits, academic achievement, and fun learning activities; and, STE(A)M Ahead!, a comprehensive education program that provides youth with the resources to introduce, enhance, and expand their skills in the areas of Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Math.

"Throughout the course of our partnership, Fidelity's contributions have changed the lives of more than 30,000 children and youth across the country," said Owen Charters (he/him), President & CEO of BGC Canada "There are very few corporate and charity partnerships that span more than 20 years - the Fidelity and BGC partnership is a truly special relationship."

In addition to the programs support, Fidelity also hosted approximately 500 BGC Canada Club kids from the Greater Toronto Area at professional sporting events and trips to Canada's Wonderland every year.

McDowell added, "We recognize our responsibility to drive positive change in the communities we serve. We would like to thank BGC for their partnership and look forward to continuing our work to ensure young Canadians have opportunities to grow and succeed."

To mark two decades of making a difference, Fidelity and BGC will publish a series of social media posts highlighting the positive impact they have made together over the years.

Fidelity Canada

Fidelity Canada is part of the broader group of companies collectively known as "Fidelity Investments", one of the world's largest providers of financial services.



Consisting of Fidelity Investments Canada (FIC) and Fidelity Clearing Canada (FCC), Fidelity Canada's mission is to build a better future for Canadian investors and help them stay ahead. FIC has $187 billion in assets under management and administration (as at November 9, 2022).

Established in 1987, FIC provides Canadian investors with innovative and trusted investment portfolios to help them reach their financial and life goals. As a privately-owned company, FIC's people and world class resources are committed to doing what is right for investors and their long-term success. FIC's clients include individuals, financial advisors, pension plans, endowments, foundations and more.



FIC is proud to provide investors with a full range of domestic, international and global equity and income-oriented funds, ETFs, sustainable investing products, digital asset strategies, a high net worth program and more. Fidelity funds are available through a number of advice-based distribution channels, including financial advisors and financial planners, investment dealers, banks and insurance companies, and they are also available on online trading platforms.

As part of FIC, the investment management team provides world class investment management services for retail and institutional strategies. The team is comprised of portfolio managers, equity research analysts, credit research analysts, traders and other investment professionals. With access to Fidelity Investment's global research resources, the investment team is focused on meeting investment objectives of the products and strategies it manages and seeking to deliver strong returns for investors.

Founded in 2009, FCC is a leading provider of custody and clearing services, which provides robust, flexible, saleable and innovative solutions to registered portfolio managers, investment dealers and other institutional investors. Clients rely on FCC for expertise in wealth management technology, trading, administration and reporting and business transition. which provides them the freedom to focus on what they do best - helping investors achieve their financial goals. FCC is Canada's first Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada regulated entity to offer a secure digital asset trading and custody solution for institutional investors including investment funds.

Sustainability at Fidelity Canada

Since FIC and FCC's founding in Canada, Fidelity Canada has operated with two core principles embedded in everything it does - trust and integrity. As Fidelity Canada's clients, employees and other stakeholders trust it to do the right thing and have a positive influence in the communities in which it operates and the world at large, sustainability has become a growing priority for how Fidelity Canada operates its businesses. Fidelity Canada is committed to continuously enhancing its sustainability efforts to build a better future for its clients and investors.

In 2021, Fidelity Canada was a proud recipient of the following employer awards: Canada's Top Family-Friendly Employers, Canada's Top 100 Employers, Greater Toronto's Top Employers, Canada's Top Employers for Young People for 2021, 2021 Canadian HR Awards - Best Corporate Social Responsibility Strategy and Imagine Canada Caring Company.

About BGC Canada

For 120+ years, BGC Canada has been creating opportunities for millions of Canadian kids and teens. As Canada's largest child and youth serving charitable and community services organization, our Clubs open their doors to young people of all ages and their families at 736 locations nationwide. During out-of-school hours in small and large cities, and rural and Indigenous communities, our trained staff and volunteers provide programs and services that help young people realize positive outcomes in self-expression, academics, healthy living, physical activity, job readiness, mental wellness, social development, leadership, and more. Opportunity changes everything. Learn more at bgccan.com and follow us on social media @BGCCAN.

