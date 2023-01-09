ROSEDALE, BC, Jan. 9, 2023 /CNW/ - The Honourable Ahmed Hussen, Minister of Housing and Diversity and Inclusion, Taleeb Noormohamed, Member of Parliament for Vancouver Granville, First Nations Health Authority and Cheam First Nation announced today a combined $948,045 in capital funding that will fund 20 new affordable on reserve homes for Indigenous People of Cheam First Nations in Rosedale.

The project is located at 52142 Mathela Crescent and will be operated by Cheam First Nation. The building will feature a on-site support, including both clinical and non-clinical services, for people with social and health challenges. Support service agencies will also help to facilitate access to community-based services as needed. 52142 Mathela Crescent will also be assisted with the in-house programs by First Nation Health Authority (FNHA) for ongoing operations, BC Housing for ongoing operations, Fraser Health for ongoing operations, and the Ruth & Naomi Mission for ongoing operations.

The conversion of this low-rise apartment into 20 affordable housing units will revitalize this 32-year-old wood framed building.

Funding provided for this project is as follows:

$928,045 from the federal government, through the National Housing Strategy's National Housing Co-Investment Fund

$20,000 in capital funding and $44,200 in annual operating funding from First Nations Health Authority

Quotes:

"No relationship is more important to our government than the one with Indigenous Peoples. That is why we are committed to supporting better housing outcomes for Indigenous communities. Together with our partners, we are creating 20 affordable rental units in Cheam First Nation. This is our government's National Housing Strategy at work." – The Honourable Ahmed Hussen, Minister of Housing and Diversity and Inclusion

"Everyone deserves a safe and affordable place to call home. That is why our government, is continuing our efforts to bring new, affordable housing to Canadians across the country, including right here in Rosedale. These homes will offer families and individuals the stability of having a roof above their head and will provide necessary supports to help them thrive. This is the National Housing Strategy at work." – Taleeb Noormohamed , Member of Parliament for Vancouver Granville

Quick facts:

The National Housing Co-Investment Fund (NHCF) is a $13.2 billion program under the National Housing Strategy (NHS) that gives priority to projects that help people who need it most, including women and children fleeing family violence, seniors, Indigenous peoples, people with disabilities, those with mental health or addiction issues, veterans, and young adults.

is a program under the National Housing Strategy (NHS) that gives priority to projects that help people who need it most, including women and children fleeing family violence, seniors, Indigenous peoples, people with disabilities, those with mental health or addiction issues, veterans, and young adults. Budget 2022 proposes to advance $2.9 billion in funding under the NHCF to accelerate the creation of up to 4,300 new units and the repair of up to 17,800 units.

in funding under the NHCF to accelerate the creation of up to 4,300 new units and the repair of up to 17,800 units. Canada's National Housing Strategy (NHS) is a 10-year, $72 -plus billion plan that will give more Canadians a place to call home.

is a 10-year, -plus billion plan that will give more Canadians a place to call home. NHS is built on strong partnerships between the federal, provincial, and territorial governments, and continuous engagement with others, including municipalities, Indigenous governments and organizations, and the social and private housing sectors. This includes consultations with Canadians from all walks of life, and people with lived experience of housing need.



All NHS investments delivered by the federal, provincial, and territorial governments will respect the key principles of NHS that support partnerships, people, and communities.

Additional Information:

As Canada's authority on housing, CMHC contributes to the stability of the housing market and financial system, provides support for Canadians in housing need, and offers unbiased housing research and advice to all levels of Canadian government, consumers and the housing industry. CMHC's aim is that by 2030, everyone in Canada has a home they can afford and that meets their needs. For more information, please visit cmhc.ca or follow us on Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, LinkedIn and Facebook.

To find out more about the National Housing Strategy, please visit www.placetocallhome.ca.

A map showing the location of all announced provincially-funded housing projects in B.C. is available online: https://www.bchousing.org/homes-for-BC.

To learn about the steps the Province is taking to tackle the housing crisis and deliver affordable homes for British Columbians, visit: https://workingforyou.gov.bc.ca/.

