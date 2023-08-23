2 Indigenous Affairs Events to Launch in Atlantic Canada: Indigenous Consultation & Engagement Conference and the First Nations Housing and Infrastructure Forum

HALIFAX, NS, Aug. 23, 2023 /CNW/ - Indigenous leaders, government representatives and industry experts will converge in Halifax for the Canadian Institute's 7th Annual conference on Indigenous Consultation & Engagement Atlantic, one of two events taking place October 4 to 6, 2023.

"Chiefs will be talking about consultation and how leadership in the Atlantic provinces are pushing the boundaries with respect to consultation," explained conference co-chair Renée Pelletier, managing partner at Olthuis, Kleer, Townshend LLP.

The conference will feature Sacha LaBillois, Chief of Ugpi'ganjig, Eel River Bar Nation, who will be addressing protocols and best practices for engaging with Indigenous communities amid natural resource projects.

While Renee Pelletier, the legal counsel for the Wolastoqey Nation, will be addressing how recent land claims are affecting the consultation process, including the Wolastoqiyik, Mi'kmaq Overlapping Land Claim, the largest claim in Atlantic Canada.

Another pressing topic for this year's event is the implementation of the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples Act, with speakers from Justice and Crown-Indigenous Relations and Northern Affairs Canada.

Special message will be presented by Jenica Atwin, Member of Parliament, Fredericton, New Brunswick.

New this year, the conference will feature a movie night with the award-winning documentary film, You Can Call Me Roger, depicting the life of retired Assembly of First Nations regional chief, for New Brunswick and Prince Edward Island, Chief Roger Augustine.

Jon Mann, the film director, will join the delegates for a quick Q&A to discuss the story and the facts presented in the film.

Taking place the same week, the 2nd Annual Forum on First Nations Housing and Infrastructure Forum will gather key stakeholders at the Atlantica Hotel, on October 6. Speakers and delegates will discuss how government funding will provide core governance support for First Nations.

The forum welcomes community leaders, government representatives and industry partners from the energy, finance, trades, construction and design sectors to discuss the latest projects, technologies and services that will support Indigenous communities for generations to come.

To learn more about the events, visit: https://www.canadianinstitute.com/indigenous-consultation-engagement-atlantic/

