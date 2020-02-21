19th Celebration of Science Raises More than $215 382 for the Science Centre Foundation

MONTRÉAL, Feb. 21, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - More than $ 215 382 was raised Thursday evening at the 19th Celebration of Science. The funds will be used to renew the Clic! exhibition, a science exploration zone for children aged 4 to 7, as well as offering free access to over a hundred disadvantaged families.

The most delightful fundraising event in town, hosted by Edith Cochrane, also gave guests an opportunity to visit Explore, the new interactive zone inaugurated at the end of November. More than 300 guests gathered to support the educational mission of Quebec's only science centre.

" I am fortunate to have talented, committed creative teams – at both the Science Centre and the Old Port of Montréal – whom I cannot thank enough. With your help, we will honour that talent by making the next 20 years even more memorable," said Isabel Dansereau, Executive Director of the Science Centre Foundation.

About the Science Centre Foundation

Since its inception in 2001, the Science Centre Foundation has raised funds to help ensure that future generations will be able to discover, understand and appropriate science and technology.

About the Montréal Science Centre

With more than 750,000 visitors annually, the Montréal Science Centre is a complex dedicated to science and technology. It is characterized by its accessible, interactive approach and its showcasing of local innovation and know-how. Its partners are Volvo, TELUS and La Presse+.

