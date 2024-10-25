TROIS-PISTOLES, QC, Oct. 25, 2024 /CNW/ - The government of Canada, the government of Quebec, the City of Trois-Pistoles and Le Domaine des Trois-Pistoles held a symbolic groundbreaking ceremony today, marking the third phase of construction for a project named after the organization. The building with 17 social and affordable housing units for seniors in Trois-Pistoles represents an investment of $10.3 million.

The event was attended by Amélie Dionne, Member of the National Assembly for Rivière-du-Loup–Témiscouata (including Les Basques), on behalf of France-Élaine Duranceau, Quebec Minister Responsible for Housing. She was joined by Philippe Guilbert, Mayor of Trois-Pistoles, and by Denise Sénéchal and Harold Rioux, co-directors of Le Domaine des Trois-Pistoles.

The Government of Quebec is contributing more than $7.5 million to the project through the Société d'habitation du Québec (SHQ), which is also securing the mortgage loan obtained by the organization. Of this amount, nearly $3.4 million is being provided through the third Canada-Quebec Rapid Housing Initiative Agreement (RHI-3). The City of Trois-Pistoles is granting a 35-year tax rebate.

Le Domaine des Trois-Pistoles Phase III is a project that will allow semi-independent seniors to flourish. It completes the first two phases. It will provide a safe living environment including meal service, housekeeping and leisure activities. In addition, there are available units reserved for low-income seniors.

The project includes the creation of 14 one-bedroom units, 2 two-bedroom units and a bachelor apartment. Construction should take at least a year, and residents are expected to be able to move in by winter 2025.

Quotes:

"I am proud to highlight our government's important contribution to the construction of this building with 17 social and affordable housing units that will foster social connections among seniors. Thanks to this collaboration and our ongoing housing efforts, this new building will greatly improve the quality of life of its tenants. We will continue to work to ensure that every Quebecer has a home that meets their needs."

France-Élaine Duranceau, Quebec Minister Responsible for Housing

"The federal government will continue to work hard toward ensuring that everyone in Quebec and across Canada has a safe and stable place to call home. We're quickly providing new affordable housing to those who need it most across the country, thanks to the third Canada-Quebec Rapid Housing Initiative Agreement and collaboration from all levels of government."

The Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

"I'm thrilled to be here for this groundbreaking ceremony today. This housing project is in line with our mission to provide an affordable and safe living environment for those who need it most. I'd like to congratulate all those involved in this project."

Amélie Dionne, Member of the National Assembly for Rivière-du-Loup–Témiscouata (including Les Basques)

"We can finally say with certainty that the third phase of the Le Domaine des Trois-Pistoles project will be completed. The City of Trois-Pistoles provided maximum financial, technical and political support. It's also thanks to everyone who collaborated on this project that we can proudly add 17 new housing units for seniors in Trois-Pistoles. I'd also like to thank Amélie Dionne, our Member of the National Assembly, and her team for their valuable support in this important project."

Philippe Guilbert, Mayor of Trois-Pistoles

"We're delighted and proud to be part of the wonderful Phase III project, adding 17 new units for seniors in the Les Basques RCM. Le Domaine des Trois-Pistoles is a pleasant and safe place to live."

Denise Sénéchal and Harold Rioux, Co-directors, Le Domaine des Trois-Pistoles

Highlights:

Up to 13 of the 17 households in the building could be eligible for the Société d'habitation du Québec's (SHQ's) Rent Supplement Program, ensuring that they spend no more than 25% of their income on housing. This additional assistance of more than $223,000 is covered by the SHQ (90%) and the City of Trois-Pistoles (10%).







