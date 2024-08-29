17 new affordable homes under construction in Antigonish

ANTIGONISH, NS, Aug. 29, 2024 /CNW/ - The Appleseed Drive neighbourhood in Antigonish will soon have 17 new affordable homes for seniors, families, and people with disabilities.

The federal government, the provincial government, and the Antigonish Affordable Housing Society (AAHS) are partnering on these homes, located at 19 Appleseed Drive. The building will have a mix of one, two and three-bedroom homes for people with low to moderate-incomes. It also includes a community room and an outdoor space for gardening.

Funding for this project includes:

$2,645,945 from the federal government through the Affordable Housing Fund

from the federal government through the Affordable Housing Fund $60,000 from the federal government through SEED funding

from the federal government through SEED funding $2,720,000 in forgivable funding from the Province of Nova Scotia through the Affordable Housing Development Program

in forgivable funding from the Province of through the Affordable Housing Development Program The land, valued at $142,000 , was provided by the province through their Land for Housing Program

, was provided by the province through their Land for Housing Program $100,000 from the AAHS

from the AAHS Ongoing operational funding through the AAHS

$15,000 from the Antigonish Community Energy Cooperative

Construction is underway and expected to complete late in 2025.

"Today's announcement demonstrates how the federal government is working with partners from all levels of government and non-profit organizations to create much needed affordable housing in Antigonish. We will keep investing in affordable housing projects like the one announced today, and working with partners across the country, to end the housing crisis." – The Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

"The Antigonish Affordable Housing Society has built a reputation for creating vibrant, accessible and affordable communities where individuals, seniors and families want to live and call their home. Breaking ground on the second phase of Appleseed Court shows what we can accomplish when all levels of government and our community partners work together to increase housing in Nova Scotia." – The Honourable Michelle Thompson, Minister of Health and Wellness for the Province for NS and MLA for Antigonish on behalf of John Lohr, Nova Scotia's Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing

"Today's announcement is a significant step forward in our commitment to ensuring safe, affordable housing for Antigonish residents. The new homes at Appleseed Drive will provide seniors, families, and people with disabilities a secure and welcoming place to live, right in the heart of our community. By working together, we are not only creating housing but also building a stronger, more inclusive Antigonish, where everyone has the opportunity to thrive. Access to affordable housing is fundamental to the well-being of our community, and this project is a testament to what we can achieve when we prioritize the needs of our most vulnerable citizens." – Mayor Laurie Boucher, Town of Antigonish

"We are thrilled to hear of the provincial and federal funding contributions totaling more than $5 million towards the Antigonish Affordable Housing Society's Appleseed II Development. The addition of these affordable housing units to our community will help stabilize the housing market and provide much needed housing to those in need." – Owen McCarron, Warden for Municipality for the County of Antigonish

"Support from all levels of government and our local community makes it possible for us to advance our goal of providing affordable housing that is socially, financially, and environmentally sustainable. We are thankful and excited to construct another 17 homes to enrich our Appleseed community." – Colleen Cameron, Chair, Board of Directors, Antigonish Affordable Housing Society

Quick facts:

The Affordable Housing Fund (AHF) provides funding through low-interest and/or forgivable loans or contributions to help build new affordable homes and renovate and repair existing, affordable and community homes.

provides funding through low-interest and/or forgivable loans or contributions to help build new affordable homes and renovate and repair existing, affordable and community homes. Through the 2023 Fall Economic Statement, the government announced an additional $1 billion for the Affordable Housing Fund, bringing the total funding to over $14 billion . To further support non-profit, co-operative, and public housing providers and respond to the needs of those most impacted by the housing crisis, Budget 2024 committed an additional $1 billion to the fund.

for the Affordable Housing Fund, bringing the total funding to over . To further support non-profit, co-operative, and public housing providers and respond to the needs of those most impacted by the housing crisis, Budget 2024 committed an additional to the fund. This program under the National Housing Strategy (NHS) gives priority to projects that help people who need it most, including women and children fleeing family violence, seniors, Indigenous peoples, people living with disabilities, those with mental health or addiction issues, veterans, and young adults.

As of March 2024 , the federal government has committed $50.97 billion to support the creation of over 146,000 units and the repair of over 286,000 units.

