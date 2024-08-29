17 new affordable homes under construction in Antigonish
Aug 29, 2024, 09:15 ET
ANTIGONISH, NS, Aug. 29, 2024 /CNW/ - The Appleseed Drive neighbourhood in Antigonish will soon have 17 new affordable homes for seniors, families, and people with disabilities.
The federal government, the provincial government, and the Antigonish Affordable Housing Society (AAHS) are partnering on these homes, located at 19 Appleseed Drive. The building will have a mix of one, two and three-bedroom homes for people with low to moderate-incomes. It also includes a community room and an outdoor space for gardening.
Funding for this project includes:
Construction is underway and expected to complete late in 2025.
"Today's announcement demonstrates how the federal government is working with partners from all levels of government and non-profit organizations to create much needed affordable housing in Antigonish. We will keep investing in affordable housing projects like the one announced today, and working with partners across the country, to end the housing crisis." – The Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities
"The Antigonish Affordable Housing Society has built a reputation for creating vibrant, accessible and affordable communities where individuals, seniors and families want to live and call their home. Breaking ground on the second phase of Appleseed Court shows what we can accomplish when all levels of government and our community partners work together to increase housing in Nova Scotia." – The Honourable Michelle Thompson, Minister of Health and Wellness for the Province for NS and MLA for Antigonish on behalf of John Lohr, Nova Scotia's Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing
"Today's announcement is a significant step forward in our commitment to ensuring safe, affordable housing for Antigonish residents. The new homes at Appleseed Drive will provide seniors, families, and people with disabilities a secure and welcoming place to live, right in the heart of our community. By working together, we are not only creating housing but also building a stronger, more inclusive Antigonish, where everyone has the opportunity to thrive. Access to affordable housing is fundamental to the well-being of our community, and this project is a testament to what we can achieve when we prioritize the needs of our most vulnerable citizens." – Mayor Laurie Boucher, Town of Antigonish
"We are thrilled to hear of the provincial and federal funding contributions totaling more than $5 million towards the Antigonish Affordable Housing Society's Appleseed II Development. The addition of these affordable housing units to our community will help stabilize the housing market and provide much needed housing to those in need." – Owen McCarron, Warden for Municipality for the County of Antigonish
"Support from all levels of government and our local community makes it possible for us to advance our goal of providing affordable housing that is socially, financially, and environmentally sustainable. We are thankful and excited to construct another 17 homes to enrich our Appleseed community." – Colleen Cameron, Chair, Board of Directors, Antigonish Affordable Housing Society
Quick facts:
Related links:
