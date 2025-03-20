UPPER HAMMONDS PLAINS, NS, March 20, 2025 /CNW/ - The federal government and the Government of Nova Scotia are providing over $62 million to build 160 new homes in Upper Hammonds Plains for those that need affordable housing.

The Woods is located at 430 Pockwock Road and will be operated by Osprey Inspiration. The mixed market project will feature 160 2-bedroom unit homes for people in need of affordable housing. The site is located close to schools, parks and a community centre.

The Affordable Housing Fund provides funding through low-interest and/or forgivable loans or contributions to partner organizations for new affordable housing and the renovation and repair of existing, affordable and community housing. This is a $14.6 billion program under the National Housing Strategy (NHS) that gives priority to projects that help people who need it most, including women and children fleeing family violence, seniors, Indigenous Peoples, people living with disabilities, those with mental health or addiction issues, veterans, and young adults.

Funding provided for this project is as follows:

$57,195,000 from the federal government, through the Affordable Housing Fund

$5,100,000 from the Province of Nova Scotia through the Nova Scotia Affordable Housing Development Fund

$15,000 from the Province of Nova Scotia through Energy Efficiency Modeling rebate

$3,390,000 in land equity/contribution

$2,100,000 from 4318698 Nova Scotia LTD through a repayable loan

Quotes:

"Today's announcement is a great example of what can be accomplished by collaboration between different orders of government, the private sector, and our community partners. Our municipality is growing rapidly, and today's announcement, through the Affordable Housing Fund, will help build more of the affordable housing units we need." – Lena Metlege Diab, Member of Parliament for Halifax West, on behalf of the Honourable Nathaniel Erskine-Smith, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

"The Woods housing development will soon be home to hundreds of Nova Scotians thanks to the hard work and support across levels of government, their departments and not-for-profits like Osprey Inspiration. This collaborative effort will ensure that there is affordable housing in Upper Hammonds Plains for decades to come." – The Honourable Colton LeBlanc, Nova Scotia's Minister of Growth and Development

"This transformative initiative, made possible by significant contributions from CMHC's Affordable Housing Fund, the Nova Scotia Department of Municipal Affairs and Housing (DMAH), and a private investor, fulfills a critical need for sustainable, affordable housing. While projects of this magnitude are often complex and resource-intensive, this development exemplifies the strength of collaboration between government agencies, private enterprises, and nonprofit organizations. All stakeholders should take pride in this achievement, but the greatest impact will be felt by the tenants we are privileged to serve." – Derrick Chan, President, Osprey Inspiration

Quick Facts:

The National Housing Strategy (NHS) is a 10+ year, $115+ billion plan to give more Canadians a place to call home. Progress on programs and initiatives are updated quarterly on the Housing, Infrastructure and Communities Canada (HICC) website. The Housing and Infrastructure Project Map shows affordable housing projects that have been developed. As of December 2024 , the federal government has committed $60.09 billion to support the creation of over 156,000 units and the repair of over 298,000 units. These measures prioritize those in greatest need, including seniors, Indigenous Peoples, people experiencing or at risk of homelessness, and women and children fleeing violence.

The Affordable Housing Fund (AHF) provides funding through low-interest and/or forgivable loans or contributions to partnered organizations for new affordable housing and the renovation and repair of existing, affordable and community housing. This is a $14.6 billion program under the National Housing Strategy (NHS) that gives priority to projects that help people who need it most, including women and children fleeing family violence, seniors, Indigenous Peoples, people living with disabilities, those with mental health or addiction issues, Veterans, and young adults. As of December 2024, the Government of Canada has committed $10.87 billion to support the creation of almost 42,000 units and the repair of over 168,000 units through the Affordable Housing Fund. Budget 2024 announced enhancements to the AHF which includes the program being extended from 2025–2026 to 2028–2029. The existing New Construction Stream is now divided into two dedicated sub-streams: a Rapid Housing Sub-Stream for the creation of shelters, supportive and transitional housing for those in greatest need, and a dedicated Community Housing Sub-Stream to support affordable and mixed-market housing where there are both affordable and market rent units in a project. The Repair and Renewal Stream has replaced minimum requirements with an approach where projects supporting accessibility and energy efficiency will be prioritized.

provides funding through low-interest and/or forgivable loans or contributions to partnered organizations for new affordable housing and the renovation and repair of existing, affordable and community housing. This is a program under the National Housing Strategy (NHS) that gives priority to projects that help people who need it most, including women and children fleeing family violence, seniors, Indigenous Peoples, people living with disabilities, those with mental health or addiction issues, Veterans, and young adults.

Additional Information:

