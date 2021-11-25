"Chances are that everyone knows a survivor of gendered violence like physical, sexual, or emotional abuse. And with a higher risk of this abuse during the pandemic, it's especially crucial that we all know how to help those going through this often-hidden abuse," says Paulette Senior, President & CEO of the Canadian Women's Foundation. "Offering judgement-free support is something we can all prepare ourselves for."

Only 1 in 6 people in Canada are very confident that they would know what to say or do to support someone experiencing sexual or emotional abuse. And only 1 in 5 are very confident that they would know what to say or do to support someone experiencing physical abuse. More specifically, only a fifth (19%) are very confident that they would know supportive things to say to someone experiencing physical, sexual, or emotional abuse, and only a quarter (26%) are very confident that they would know how to refer someone to helpful and reliable support services.

"November is National Domestic Violence Awareness Month, and today is the start of 16 Days of Activism Against Gender-based Violence. That's why we're giving people tools to get very confident in their ability to give judgement-free support to someone experiencing gender-based violence," says Senior. "We're encouraging every single Canadian to become a Signal for Help Responder."

If you see the Signal for Help or know someone who may be experiencing gender-based violence, you can sign up to be a Signal for Help Responder. Visit SignalResponder.ca or text SIGNAL to 540-540 to get a free Signal Responder Action Guide.

The project has been funded by Women and Gender Equality Canada.

Nous sommes également disponibles en français.

ABOUT THE CANADIAN WOMEN'S FOUNDATION

The Canadian Women's Foundation is a national leader in the movement for gender equality in Canada.

Through funding, research, advocacy, and knowledge sharing, we work to achieve systemic change. We support women, girls, and gender-diverse people to move out of violence, out of poverty, and into confidence and leadership.

Since 1991, our generous donors and supporters have contributed more than $150 million to fund over 2,500 life-transforming programs throughout Canada.

