Better Safe Than Stereo

Canadian Women's Foundation highlights gender-based violence with release of AwarePod, the first earbud designed for women

TORONTO, Nov. 12, 2024 /CNW/ - The Canadian Women's Foundation is launching AwarePod, the world's first earbud for women. AwarePod features advanced audio performance, cutting edge design, leading wireless technology … all in just one earbud. Why just one? Because for women and gender-diverse people to feel safe, they're expected to keep one ear to the ground.

One third of Canadian women feel unsafe in public1. This often leads them to grip their keys to protect themselves, pretend to talk on their phones to deter unwanted attention and use just one earbud to stay aware of their surroundings. Everyday activities like riding public transit, going for a run or to the gym, being out at night or simply walking or rolling down the street feel like vulnerable situations for too many women, girls and gender-diverse people. With the launch of AwarePod, the Canadian Women's Foundation is shining a spotlight on these gendered differences in public safety.

"As a leader for gender equality in Canada, we challenge all forms of gender-based violence, including the assault, harassment and unsafety women and gender-diverse people routinely feel in public," says Mitzie Hunter, President and CEO, the Canadian Women's Foundation. "Many are unaware of the lengths to which we go to protect our sense of safety every day, especially those of us at higher risk such as racialized and Indigenous women, underhoused women and women with disabilities. We're using the AwarePod to draw attention to the widespread assumption that our sense of unsafety is unchangeable or 'a part of being a woman.' We're saying we need to make the right safety-enhancing changes and challenge the tendency to shame and blame those who are victimized so we can all be safe from harassment and abuse."

As a parody advertisement, AwarePod isn't a real product on the market designed to keep women, girls and gender-diverse people safe from gender-based violence; only real prevention and meaningful change can do that. Instead, it serves as a powerful symbol of what it's like to live as a woman in Canada each and every day, highlighting the urgent need for change.

No One Should Need the AwarePod

46 per cent of women and gender-diverse people in Canada have experienced some form of unwanted sexual behavior in public, which is nearly double the number of men surveyed2. A woman or girl is killed by violence every 48 hours in Canada, and gender-based violence is widely recognized as an epidemic.

Some are at greater risk of assault and harassment, including women with disabilities and women in the North.

These alarming statistics suggest that someone you know has likely been impacted by gender-based violence and may have altered their behavior in public spaces due to a resulting sense of risk and fear of targeting.

Ending gender-based violence is an urgent focus for action by the Canadian Women's Foundation's generous partners and donors. With the support of generous donors, the Foundation offers funding and support for programs to prevent and end this violence in every province and territory and has launched the award-winning Signal for Help to build a culture of safety and support for abuse survivors.

AwarePod is a powerful awareness-raiser the Foundation is using to spotlight the gender-based violence and gendered fear of abuse and harassment that happens in public spaces. It is not for sale. A limited edition was created and gifted to influential voices in Canada to spark dialogue and drive meaningful action.

About the Canadian Women's Foundation

The Canadian Women's Foundation is Canada's public foundation for gender justice and equality. We advance this by growing support for grassroots feminist action, partnering with communities and organizations to improve conditions, and building diverse leadership and knowledge for sustainable change. Since 1991, our generous donors and supporters have contributed more than $260 million to fund over 3,300 life-transforming programs throughout Canada. The Canadian Women's Foundation is a winner of the Governor General's 2023 Innovation Award. Visit canadianwomen.org.

