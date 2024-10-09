LETHBRIDGE, AB, Oct. 9, 2024 /CNW/ - Today, the federal government announced $750,000 through the Affordable Housing Fund (AHF) for 15 new affordable homes for seniors in Lethbridge.

The two-storey red-brick structure, originally a Roman Catholic Convent and local historic site, is located at 520 18th Street South and operated by the Green Acres Foundation. The building has been redeveloped to include the apartments, catering for seniors, one of the fastest-growing demographics in Lethbridge. The site includes outdoor patio access, an indoor recreation area and is located nearby the London Road Market, Henderson Lake, and the Lethbridge Hospital.

Funding provided for this project is as follows:

$750,000 from the federal government, through the Affordable Housing Fund

$300,000 from the Municipality of Lethbridge

$4.6 million from Green Acres Foundation

Since 2017, the federal government has announced funding of over $458 million for over 8,200 units in Alberta through the AHF.

Quotes:

"Seniors deserve an affordable place to call home in their own community. Today's investment in the City of Lethbridge is delivering just that, adding 15 more homes for seniors living there. This is how we're helping seniors in Alberta and across Canada age in safe, affordable, and dignified housing - together."– The Honourable Randy Boissonnault, Minister of Employment, Workforce Development and Official Languages on behalf of The Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

"This Green Acres Foundation project aligns with the City's housing strategic goal to increase the supply of affordable rental housing. This new development provides a welcoming environment where seniors can age in their community. The City of Lethbridge is pleased to support this affordable housing project through their Affordable/Social Housing Capital Grant Fund." – Mayor Blaine Hyggen, City of Lethbridge

"Green Acres Foundation is excited to announce the opening of Abbey Road Terrace, an affordable apartment community for seniors. This project breathes new life into the historic St. Aloysius Convent, originally constructed in 1949 and recognized as a historic building by the City of Lethbridge. With the financial assistance from the federal government and the City of Lethbridge, we are able to assist in increasing the number of much needed affordable housing in our City." – Jeff Carlson, Board Chair, Green Acres Foundation

Quick facts:

The Affordable Housing Fund is part of Canada's National Housing Strategy (NHS). NHS is an $115+ billion plan to give more Canadians a place to call home. Progress on programs and initiatives are updated quarterly at www.placetocallhome.ca. The Housing Funding Initiatives Map shows affordable housing projects that have been developed. Since the launch of the National Housing Strategy, the federal government has announced funding of over $458 million for over 8,200 units in Alberta through the AHF.

The AHF provides funding through low-interest and/or forgivable loans or contributions to help build new affordable housing and renovate and repair existing, affordable and community housing.

As of March 2024 , the federal government has committed $50.97 billion to support the creation of over 146,000 units and the repair of over 286,000 units. These measures prioritize those in greatest need, including seniors, Indigenous Peoples, people experiencing or at risk of homelessness, and women and children fleeing violence. NHS is built on strong partnerships between the federal, provincial, and territorial governments, and continuous engagement with others, including municipalities, Indigenous governments and organizations, and the social and private housing sectors. This includes consultations with Canadians from all walks of life, and people with lived experience of housing need. All NHS investments delivered by the federal, provincial, and territorial governments will respect the key principles of NHS that support partnerships, people, and communities.

These measures prioritize those in greatest need, including seniors, Indigenous Peoples, people experiencing or at risk of homelessness, and women and children fleeing violence.

Additional Information:

Visit Canada.ca/housing for the most requested Government of Canada housing information.

housing information. CMHC contributes to the stability of the housing market and financial system, provides support for Canadians in housing need, and offers unbiased housing research and advice to all levels of Canadian government, consumers and the housing industry. CMHC's aim is that everyone in Canada has a home they can afford and that meets their needs. For more information, follow us on Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, LinkedIn and Facebook.

has a home they can afford and that meets their needs. For more information, follow us on Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, LinkedIn and Facebook. To find out more about the National Housing Strategy, please visit www.placetocallhome.ca.

Visit the Green Acres Foundation website to learn more about the history of Abbey Road Terrace.

