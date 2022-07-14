14 new administrative monetary penalties published

GATINEAU, QC, July 14, 2022 /CNW/ - The Deputy Commissioner of Canada Elections (Deputy Commissioner), in his capacity as Acting Commissioner of Canada Elections (CCE), announced today the publication of 14 administrative monetary penalties (AMPs) to address violations under the Canada Elections Act (the Act) arising out of the 2019 general election. In order to maintain transparency, and as required by the Act, summaries of AMPs are published on the CCE's website.

The Deputy Commissioner has the power to issue Notices of Violation imposing AMPs of up to $500 for individuals. It is in this capacity that he issued Notices of Violation to:

an official agent who accepted campaign contributions that exceeded limits set out in the Act. The individual also received a second Notice of Violation for failing to deposit all sums of money received by the campaign into the campaign bank account;

a nomination contestant who failed to appoint a replacement financial agent without delay upon the resignation of their financial agent;

six official agents who failed to produce the candidate's electoral campaign return within four months after polling day;

five financial agents who failed to produce the nomination contestant's campaign return within four months following the selection date (or polling day, if the selection day falls within 30 days of an electoral period).

AMPs are one of the tools the Office of the CCE can use to address violations under the Act. They aim to promote compliance with the Act. More information about AMPs can be found in our Policy for the Administrative Monetary Penalty Regime.

To receive updates from the CCE, subscribe to our email alerts and follow us on Twitter and Facebook.

SOURCE Commissioner of Canada Elections

For further information: For media enquiries, please contact: [email protected]; For complaints and non-media-related enquiries please use our online form.