Once complete, the new development will replace the former 21 units with a 13-storey, 135-unit building. Residents will also have access to a range of amenities, including indoor and outdoor gathering spaces, a rooftop patio, co-working spaces, and flexible space for educational classes, yoga, and community events.

All previous tenants received relocation support from Soroptimist and BC Housing into other affordable homes and have the opportunity to move into these new homes once they open.

Construction is expected to be complete in 2026.

Funding provided for this project is as follows:

$9.94 million from the federal government, through the National Housing Co-Investment Fund;

from the federal government, through the National Housing Co-Investment Fund; Approximately $64.6 million from the provincial government, through BC Housing, including approximately $14.1 million through the Building BC: Community Housing Fund and approximately $50.5 million in financing;

from the provincial government, through BC Housing, including approximately through the Building BC: Community Housing Fund and approximately in financing; $6 million from the City of Vancouver through its Community Housing Investment program; and

from the through its Community Housing Investment program; and The Federation of Canadian Municipalities' Green Municipal Fund, endowed by the Government of Canada , has provided a $175,000 grant for the study of the build of the energy-efficient affordable housing units.

"Today, we can see the positive impact of the National Housing Strategy, with 135 new homes designed by, for, and with women in Vancouver. These homes are not just bricks and mortar, but a symbol of hope and empowerment for women who need a safe and affordable place to call home. This project is creating a community where women can thrive and support each other, while starting new chapters in their lives, and that is something we can all be proud of." - The Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

"Access to secure housing has a profound impact on an individual's wellbeing, their ability to pursue opportunities, and their connection to the community. I am proud that all levels of government are coming together to provide new affordable homes for women here in Vancouver. Together, we build a stronger and more vibrant community where everyone has a place to call home." – Taleeb Noormohamed, Member of Parliament for Vancouver—Granville

"We know the housing crisis is making it extremely difficult for women and single mothers to find an affordable place to call home. These 135 much-needed rental homes will make a huge difference in the lives of the women and families who move in, giving them a fresh start and a strong foundation for success. We're proud to be working in partnerships to build homes like these to make sure everyone in this province, especially women who need financial stability, can access homes they can afford." – Ravi Kahlon, B.C.'s Minister of Housing

"Affordable housing projects like this for women and children are long overdue and welcome news in Vancouver. Everyone deserves access to affordable, stable housing, and this project is the latest step in our work to provide homes for people and families on fixed incomes. We know there is more to do and we're going to keep working with our partners to deliver thousands of homes here and across province."– George Heyman, MLA for Vancouver-Fairview

"Secure housing provides individuals and families with a stable foundation and fosters strong, connected communities. This is such an important project, when we invest in women and girls, we are investing in our own future. By fostering an atmosphere where women and girls can thrive, we lay the groundwork for a more equitable and resilient Vancouver."–Ken Sim, Mayor, City of Vancouver

"Soroptimist International of Vancouver is focused on improving the lives of women and girls by providing them with access to education and training to achieve economic empowerment. Our innovative project that we are building will empower women economically through holding a lease in their name and support stability and families in achieving financial independence. The connection between housing and well-being is known, and the Vancouver Soroptimists are further assisting women to be their best by providing more affordable housing." – Carla Busnardo, Board Member of Soroptimist International of Vancouver

"We are proud to be the development lead for this remarkable project working to close the glaring gap in the housing needs of women by providing affordable housing designed, developed, and delivered by women for women. In a heavily male-dominated sector, this project demonstrates the leadership of amazing women professionals who are highly qualified in all disciplines of the development sector." - Carla Guerrera, CEO and Founder, Purpose Driven Development

Canada's National Housing Strategy (NHS) is a 10-year, $82 -plus billion plan that will give more Canadians a place to call home.

is a 10-year, -plus billion plan that will give more Canadians a place to call home. The National Housing Co-Investment Fund (NHCF) is a $13.2 billion program under the National Housing Strategy (NHS) that gives priority to projects that help people who need it most, including women and children fleeing family violence, seniors, Indigenous peoples, people with disabilities, those with mental health or addiction issues, veterans, and young adults.

This project is part of a $19-billion housing investment by the B.C. government. Since 2017, the Province has nearly 77,000 new homes that have been delivered or are underway, including nearly 8,000 in Vancouver .

