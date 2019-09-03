12 Canadian authors named to the 2019 Scotiabank Giller Prize longlist

ST. JOHN'S, Sept. 3, 2019 /CNW/ - The Scotiabank Giller Prize's annual celebration of Canadian literary talent began today with the announcement of this year's longlist. Twenty eighteen winner, Esi Edugyan hosted the event, unveiling the nominees.

Now in its 26th year, the Scotiabank Giller Prize is focused on highlighting the very best of Canadian fiction. This year, 117 works of literature were submitted for consideration, with the longlist narrowed down to 12.

The 2019 Scotiabank Giller Prize longlist is:

The longlist was selected by an esteemed five-member jury panel: Canadian authors Donna Bailey Nurse, Randy Boyagoda (jury chair) and Canadian playwright José Teodoro, joined by Scottish-Sierra Leonean author Aminatta Forna and Bosnian-American author Aleksandar (Sasha) Hemon.



Of the longlist, the jury wrote:

"Over the past few months, we have had the opportunity to read a selection of books that speak to the distinctive vitality of Canadian writing now. The 2019 Scotiabank Giller Prize longlist reveals and affirms a welcome and timely truth: Canadian fiction in 2019 is as confident in its exploration and interrogation of the local as it is curious and voracious in its engagement with the world beyond our borders, with time and place being understood in ways that are expansive, warping, and unexpectedly intimate. These books make it plain that great writing happens when art and ideas matter over all else in establishing the imaginative terrain that readers are invited, inspired, and challenged to explore."

This year's shortlist will be announced at a press event at the Scotiabank Centre at Scotia Plaza in Toronto on September 30th, at 11 a.m. ET. (Doors open at 10:30 a.m.)



Quotes

"The 2019 jury wrestled to get this list down to the 12 extraordinary books presented today. The authors and their books deserve to be read and read widely. Each work is unique, showcasing a range of voices, styles and themes. Only 12 could be chosen but there was so much to choose from. We're delighted to be going into our 26th year with an incredibly powerful display of Canadian literary talent."

- Elana Rabinovitch, Executive Director, Scotiabank Giller Prize



"Congratulations to the 2019 Scotiabank Giller Prize longlisted authors. Scotiabank is proud to continue our support of Canadian literature through the Prize. Like all art, great books have a unique way of challenging us to see things from different perspectives and inspire us to pursue our own passions. The strong group of authors on the 2019 Scotiabank Giller Prize longlist, is another example of the impressive talent right here in Canada."

- John Doig, Executive Vice President Retail Distribution, Scotiabank

The Scotiabank Giller Prize is pleased once again to present our Between the Pages series of readings, featuring this year's shortlisted authors.

Between the Pages: An Evening with the Scotiabank Giller Prize Finalists will take you inside the minds and creative lives of the writers on the 2019 shortlist. All venues are wheelchair accessible and an American Sign Language (ASL) interpreter will be present.

The Between the Pages tour will stop in the following locations:

Ottawa – October 16

Halifax – October 18

Vancouver – October 21

Winnipeg – October 23

Toronto – October 28

New York – October 30

For more information about the Between the Pages tour, please visit: www.scotiabankgillerprize.ca/news-events/events-and-important-dates/



We are delighted to announce that Air Canada will be the official and exclusive airline of the 2019 Scotiabank Giller Prize. Air Canada's sponsorship will take the finalists across the country and into the U.S., for the Between the Pages tour.



The 2019 Scotiabank Giller Prize gala will air on Monday, November 18th, on CBC at 9 p.m., (ET) CBC Radio One at 9 p.m. (ET) and will be livestreamed at CBCBooks.ca.



