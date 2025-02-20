WHITEHORSE, YT, Feb. 20, 2025 /CNW/ - The governments of Canada and Yukon, along with the City of Whitehorse and Da Daghay Development Corporation (DDDC) announced more than $37 million in funding to support the construction of 105 new affordable homes in Whitehorse.

The announcement was made by the Honourable Nathanial Erskine-Smith, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities, alongside Brendan Hanley, Member of Parliament for Yukon Ranj Pillai, Premier and Minister responsible for Yukon Housing Corporation, Kirk Cameron, Mayor of Whitehorse, and Tiffany Eckert-Maret, Chief Operating Officer for Da Daghay Development Corporation.

Winter Crossing, located at 28 Olive May Way in Whitehorse, is the largest affordable housing development in Yukon's history. It will provide 105 new homes across seven buildings for Yukoners and people on the Yukon Housing Corporation's Rent-Geared-to-Income waiting list. The seven buildings will have accessible units in each building, along with a mix of one and two-bedroom units. The building will be operated by the Da Daghay Development Corporation. Construction is expected to be complete in 2027.

Funding details announced today include:

$33.1 million from the federal government through the Affordable Housing Fund (AHF), including a $7.8 million contribution and a $25.2 million loan

from the federal government through the Affordable Housing Fund (AHF), including a contribution and a loan $500,000 from the Government of Yukon , through the Yukon Housing Corporation's Municipal Matching Rental Construction Program

from the Government of , through the Yukon Housing Corporation's Municipal Matching Rental Construction Program $2.3 million from the City of Whitehorse under the Housing Development Incentive Policy

from the under the Housing Development Incentive Policy $1.5 million in cash and land equity from the Day Daghay Development Corporation

This project also received $5 million through the northern carve-out under AHF, which was previously announced in March 2021, and $5 million from the Government of Yukon, announced in 2024.

Projects receiving funding through the $20 million portion of the carve-out being administered by Yukon Housing Corporation include:

Watson Lake Supportive Housing– $5.2 million for 10 units

for 10 units Korbo replacement building (Dawson) – $7 million for 34 units

for 34 units Ryder apartments replacement ( Whitehorse ) – $6.5 million for 23 of 45 units

) – for 23 of 45 units Whistle Bend ( Whitehorse ) – $1.2 million for 18 units

Quotes:

"Through the Affordable Housing Fund and partnerships, we'll soon be able to open the doors to 105 new affordable homes in Whitehorse." – The Honourable Nathanial Erskine-Smith, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

"Winter Crossing will build a strong, vibrant community here in Whitehorse. We're not just meeting the immediate needs of Yukoners--we're ensuring a brighter, more connected future for everyone who will live there. This announcement marks a culmination of a lot of hard work and will positively impact families for generations to come. – Brendan Hanley, Member of Parliament for Yukon

"The 105-unit Winter Crossing project in Whistle Bend is a strong example of how collaboration can create more housing options, build community and create new opportunities. Working alongside governments and Indigenous housing providers like Da Daghay Development Corporation to deliver stable, affordable, quality housing reflects our commitment to supporting partner-led housing initiatives that address housing challenges and strengthen community wellbeing." – The Honourable Ranj Pillai, Premier and Minister responsible for Yukon Housing Corporation

"The City of Whitehorse is proud to support Winter Crossing in partnership with Da Dahgay Development Corporation and the Governments of Canada and Yukon. Building new housing is a priority for Whitehorse, which is one of the fastest growing cities in Canada. Winter Crossing will create much-needed new affordable housing options in our newest neighbourhood. It also provides a great example of how partnerships can help to meet Whitehorse's housing needs." – Kirk Cameron, Mayor of Whitehorse

"Winter Crossing will cement Da Daghay Development Corporation (DDDC) as the largest private landlord in affordable housing. Providing safe, accessible and affordable housing is a priority for DDDC. Thanks to CMHC, Yukon Government, and the City of Whitehorse for their support because this project is a testament to the strength of collaboration and our ongoing dedication to sustainable development in the Yukon." – Tiffany Eckert-Maret, Da Daghay Development Corporation

Quick facts

The National Housing Strategy (NHS) is a 10+ year, $115+ billion plan to give more Canadians a place to call home. Progress on programs and initiatives are updated quarterly on the Housing, Infrastructure and Communities Canada (HICC) website. The Housing Funding Initiatives Map shows affordable housing projects that have been developed. As of September 2024 , the federal government has committed $57.57 billion to support the creation of over 156,000 units and the repair of over 297,000 units. These measures prioritize those in greatest need, including seniors, Indigenous Peoples, people experiencing or at risk of homelessness, and women and children fleeing violence.

is a 10+ year, $115+ billion plan to give more Canadians a place to call home. Progress on programs and initiatives are updated quarterly on the Housing, Infrastructure and Communities Canada (HICC) website. The Housing Funding Initiatives Map shows affordable housing projects that have been developed. The Affordable Housing Fund (AHF) provides funding through low-interest and/or forgivable loans or contributions to partnered organizations for new affordable housing and the renovation and repair of existing, affordable and community housing. This is a $14.6 billion program under the National Housing Strategy (NHS) that gives priority to projects that help people who need it most, including women and children fleeing family violence, seniors, Indigenous Peoples, people living with disabilities, those with mental health or addiction issues, Veterans, and young adults. As of September 2024 , the Government of Canada has committed $10.34 billion to support the creation of over 40,000 units and the repair of over 166,000 units through the Affordable Housing Fund. Budget 2024 announced enhancements to the AHF which includes the program being extended from 2025-26 to 2028-2029. The existing New Construction Stream is now divided into two dedicated sub-streams: a Rapid Housing Sub-Stream for the creation of shelters, supportive and transitional housing for those in greatest need, and a dedicated Community Housing Sub-Stream to support affordable and mixed-market housing where there are both affordable and market rent units in a project. The Repair and Renewal Stream has replaced minimum requirements with an approach where projects supporting accessibility and energy efficiency will be prioritized. Applications including these enhancements opened on November 22 . The northern carve-out funding, within the Affordable Housing Fund, is available to offset high construction costs caused by the unique building challenges faced in the north. $40 million was announced for the Yukon in March 2021 . $20 million was advanced to Yukon Housing Corporation to build units in their portfolio (listed above), and CMHC is administering the remaining $20 million based on recommendations from Yukon Housing Corporation.

provides funding through low-interest and/or forgivable loans or contributions to partnered organizations for new affordable housing and the renovation and repair of existing, affordable and community housing. This is a program under the National Housing Strategy (NHS) that gives priority to projects that help people who need it most, including women and children fleeing family violence, seniors, Indigenous Peoples, people living with disabilities, those with mental health or addiction issues, Veterans, and young adults.

Additional Information:

