Feb 20, 2025, 18:13 ET
WHITEHORSE, YT, Feb. 20, 2025 /CNW/ - The governments of Canada and Yukon, along with the City of Whitehorse and Da Daghay Development Corporation (DDDC) announced more than $37 million in funding to support the construction of 105 new affordable homes in Whitehorse.
The announcement was made by the Honourable Nathanial Erskine-Smith, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities, alongside Brendan Hanley, Member of Parliament for Yukon Ranj Pillai, Premier and Minister responsible for Yukon Housing Corporation, Kirk Cameron, Mayor of Whitehorse, and Tiffany Eckert-Maret, Chief Operating Officer for Da Daghay Development Corporation.
Winter Crossing, located at 28 Olive May Way in Whitehorse, is the largest affordable housing development in Yukon's history. It will provide 105 new homes across seven buildings for Yukoners and people on the Yukon Housing Corporation's Rent-Geared-to-Income waiting list. The seven buildings will have accessible units in each building, along with a mix of one and two-bedroom units. The building will be operated by the Da Daghay Development Corporation. Construction is expected to be complete in 2027.
Funding details announced today include:
This project also received $5 million through the northern carve-out under AHF, which was previously announced in March 2021, and $5 million from the Government of Yukon, announced in 2024.
Projects receiving funding through the $20 million portion of the carve-out being administered by Yukon Housing Corporation include:
Quotes:
"Through the Affordable Housing Fund and partnerships, we'll soon be able to open the doors to 105 new affordable homes in Whitehorse." – The Honourable Nathanial Erskine-Smith, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities
"Winter Crossing will build a strong, vibrant community here in Whitehorse. We're not just meeting the immediate needs of Yukoners--we're ensuring a brighter, more connected future for everyone who will live there. This announcement marks a culmination of a lot of hard work and will positively impact families for generations to come. – Brendan Hanley, Member of Parliament for Yukon
"The 105-unit Winter Crossing project in Whistle Bend is a strong example of how collaboration can create more housing options, build community and create new opportunities. Working alongside governments and Indigenous housing providers like Da Daghay Development Corporation to deliver stable, affordable, quality housing reflects our commitment to supporting partner-led housing initiatives that address housing challenges and strengthen community wellbeing." – The Honourable Ranj Pillai, Premier and Minister responsible for Yukon Housing Corporation
"The City of Whitehorse is proud to support Winter Crossing in partnership with Da Dahgay Development Corporation and the Governments of Canada and Yukon. Building new housing is a priority for Whitehorse, which is one of the fastest growing cities in Canada. Winter Crossing will create much-needed new affordable housing options in our newest neighbourhood. It also provides a great example of how partnerships can help to meet Whitehorse's housing needs." – Kirk Cameron, Mayor of Whitehorse
"Winter Crossing will cement Da Daghay Development Corporation (DDDC) as the largest private landlord in affordable housing. Providing safe, accessible and affordable housing is a priority for DDDC. Thanks to CMHC, Yukon Government, and the City of Whitehorse for their support because this project is a testament to the strength of collaboration and our ongoing dedication to sustainable development in the Yukon." – Tiffany Eckert-Maret, Da Daghay Development Corporation
Quick facts
Additional Information:
