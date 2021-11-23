100+ fishing vessels in Newfoundland & Labrador to be equipped with AEDs

Getting care quickly is critical when a cardiac arrest occurs. Every second counts. Every minute without oxygen and blood flow to the brain increases the risk of permanent damage and death. That's why it's important these vessels have access to an AED and trained crew members. They will have the tool and skills to respond to a cardiac emergency at sea and significantly increase the chances of survival – life-saving skills they can apply on land when they return home.

An estimated 35,000 Canadians experience cardiac arrest each year in non-hospital settings, and 90% of these men and women do not survive. However, these numbers can improve when bystanders act quickly and without hesitation. Collectively, Canadians have the power to beat cardiac arrest and save more lives.

"A cardiac arrest can happen to anyone at any time, even at sea. We are grateful for the generosity of Hibernia and the collaboration of NL-FHSA and One Ocean to help us equip fishing vessels with AEDs. When used in combination with CPR, AEDs double the chance of survival and having them on fishing vessels will save lives," says Mary Ann Butt, Senior Vice President, NL, NS & PEI, Heart & Stroke. "We are honoured to collaborate towards the implementation of the AEDs on fishing vessels, and we will continue to work with various partners to install further AEDs in public spaces and workplaces, including more fishing vessels, to provide a higher level of safety for all Newfoundlanders and Labradorians."

Hibernia's experience of hearing a distress call about a fisher in cardiac arrest was the impetus to lend financial support to help its ocean neighbours. This led to Hibernia outfitting 105 vessels with AEDs to be better prepared for a cardiac emergency. "Safety is core to our operations," says Stephen Edwards, president HMDC. "Fishers are our neighbours on the Grand Banks. This initiative is aimed at improving health and safety for the broader offshore workforce."

While AEDs are safe and simple to use, Heart & Stroke certified instructors will train fishers on each vessel in cardiac emergency education (CPR and AED) to help prepare them to be heroes-at-the-ready both at sea and in their community.

"We were thrilled by the enthusiastic response from our members from all fishing communities across the provinces, and we will pursue collaboration efforts with Heart & Stroke to equip more vessels with AEDs in the future," says Brenda Greenslade, Executive Director, NL-FHSA. Relentlessly working to beat cardiac arrests, Heart & Stroke is Canada's leading voice in resuscitation guidelines and education. We are a founding member of and the only Canadian representative on the International Liaison Committee on Resuscitation (ILCOR). Each year, our network of instructors in communities across Canada provides classroom-based training to more than 500,000 Canadians, including doctors, nurses and emergency medical personnel. To learn more, visit cpr.heartandstroke.ca.

