10-day passport pick up service expansion in Sault Ste. Marie

SAULT STE. MARIE, ON, Aug. 17, 2022 /CNW/ - Service Canada continues to introduce a variety of new measures to improve passport service delivery and decrease wait times for Canadians as it works through unprecedented demands. The triage system introduced this summer in 17 of our 35 passport offices has made a significant impact in reducing lineups and redirecting Canadians to the appropriate means to access service. The average wait time at call centres has also improved, going from a peak of 108 minutes in April to 27 minutes last week.

Today, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Labour, Terry Sheehan, announced the designation of the Sault Ste. Marie Service Canada Centre as an additional passport pick-up location. Effective immediately, Canadians can now apply for and pick up their passport at the Service Canada Centre in Sault Ste. Marie. In addition, Minister of Families, Children and Social Development, Karina Gould, announced three other passport pick-up locations across the country, including:

In addition to the existing passport offices offering pick-up service, Canadians can now both apply and request in-person pick-up of their passport at these four Service Canada Centres. Unlike the regular Service Canada Centres, these four locations offer 10-day service, which means that Canadians can apply for a passport in one of those four locations and the passport will be available after 10 business days, either by mail or in person pick-up. If Canadians need their passport in less than 10 business days, they will need to visit a passport office that offers Express or Urgent pick-up service.

The expansion of pick-up sites will allow many Canadians who need to pick up passports to do so closer to their homes. Service Canada is fully committed to providing passport services within 50km of the home of Canadians. Also, more scheduled outreach sites that will provide certain passport services will be added in the coming weeks across the country.

Quote

"Service Canada staff are adding capacity, streamlining processes, and putting other solutions in place daily, and I thank them for their dedication. I will continue to keep my constituents up to date on their progress on a regular basis. As always, my office is available should you feel the need to reach out."

Parliamentary Secretary Terry Sheehan

Quick Facts

Since April 1, 2022 , Service Canada has issued 801,353 passports.

, Service Canada has issued 801,353 passports. For the week of August 8 to 14 , Service Canada has issued 52,569 passports.

, Service Canada has issued 52,569 passports. Started in the week of June 20 , triage measures were implemented in 17 passport offices across the country.

, triage measures were implemented in 17 passport offices across the country. On July 25 , Service Canada expanded the passport pick-up service to 5 additional passport offices: Brampton , Whitby , Pointe-Claire , Calgary Sundance and Richmond .

, Service Canada expanded the passport pick-up service to 5 additional passport offices: , , , Calgary Sundance and . On July 29 , Service Canada announced that Canadians who provided a duly completed application by mail more than 20 business days ago, and are travelling within the next 20 business days, can visit any of over 300 Service Canada Centers to make a transfer request to ensure their application is processed in time for their travel.

SOURCE Employment and Social Development Canada

For further information: Contacts: Mohammad Hussain, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Families, Children and Social Development, Karina Gould, [email protected]; Media Relations Office, Employment and Social Development Canada, 819-994-5559, [email protected]; Follow us on Twitter