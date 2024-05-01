OTTAWA, ON, May 1, 2024 /CNW/ - Starting today, the first one million seniors who successfully applied to the Canadian Dental Care Plan (CDCP) and have a May coverage start date in their welcome package, can now receive the dental care they need.

Also as of today, potentially eligible people aged 65 and above can now apply to the CDCP online, a new user-friendly tool designed to help Canadians easily apply.

There are more than 6,500 oral health providers signed up to participate and ready to provide services to CDCP patients. If those eligible for services do not already have an oral health provider, they can consult Sun Life's CDCP Provider Search to find a dentist, dental hygienist, denturist or dental specialist in their community.

When booking an appointment before July 8, 2024, CDCP patients should ask their oral health provider if they are signed up to participate in the CDCP. Starting July 8, CDCP patients will be able to see any oral health provider of their choice, as long as the provider agrees to direct bill Sun Life for services provided under the plan. All providers will be able to direct bill Sun Life for services provided on a claim-by-claim basis, without formally signing up for the CDCP.

Before July 8, claims will only be processed from a participating provider. If CDCP patients pay the full costs themselves, they will not be reimbursed.

Depending on their household income, CDCP patients may have to pay a co-payment, as well as additional charges depending on the services received. Before receiving any services, CDCP patients should confirm the amount that is not covered by the CDCP and that they will need to pay directly to their provider.

The Government of Canada continues to increase opportunities to access oral health services. Later this month, Health Canada will launch the Oral Health Access Fund (OHAF), which will further reduce barriers that prevent Canadians from accessing oral health care, including in rural and remote communities. The first Call for Proposals will support projects submitted by oral health training institutions.

The CDCP is going to help make dental care more affordable for up to nine million Canadians who currently do not have coverage. Participating providers continue to support our collective efforts to ensure that as many Canadians as possible receive the oral health care services they need to stay healthy.

Quotes

"Today marks a significant milestone for all those who have been eagerly waiting to receive services under the Canadian Dental Care Plan. I am thrilled to know that people who have put off oral health care because they couldn't afford it will begin to receive essential dental care services and that they will be on the road to better health. I thank every oral health provider who is preparing to provide services to CDCP patients. This is a pivotal moment in our country's history."

The Honourable Mark Holland

Minister of Health

"The Canadian Dental Care Plan has seen significant uptake since its launch in December, and now we are transitioning to online applications. Our focus remains on ensuring seniors, and soon, other groups, including persons with disabilities and children under 18 have access to necessary oral health services. Eligibility will continue to expand in the coming weeks and Service Canada is well-equipped to provide seamless, quality client service."

The Honourable Terry Beech

Minister of Citizens' Services

"The first seniors who signed up for the Canadian Dental Care Plan are now getting into dentists' chairs. This is big. Because it's about more than treating toothaches and fitting new dentures. It's about aging in good health. In dignity."

The Honourable Seamus O'Regan

Minister for Seniors

"The Canadian Dental Care Plan is one of the most important advances in Canadian health care thanks to the accessible and affordable dental care it provides. The collaboration between the Canadian government and oral health providers across the country is making it possible for more than one million seniors to now receive dental care. Today also marks the transition to online registration, which will facilitate applications for those eligible. Together with oral health providers, we are helping Canadians access affordable dental care."

The Honourable Jean-Yves Duclos

Minister of Public Services and Procurement

"This is an important day for the Canadian Dental Care Plan and for all the Canadians this plan will support. Sun Life is proud to support expanded access to oral care for so many across the country. We are committed to making this an easy process for Canadians and providers alike."

Dave Jones

President, Sun Life Health

Quick Facts

Adults with a valid Disability Tax Credit Certificate and children under the age of 18 will be able to apply to the CDCP online, starting in June. The Canada Dental Benefit will continue to support families with children under the age of 12 until June 30, 2024 .

. Budget 2023 announced an investment of $13 billion over five years, starting in 2023-24, and $4.4 billion ongoing, to implement the Canadian Dental Care Plan.

over five years, starting in 2023-24, and ongoing, to implement the Canadian Dental Care Plan. Participation in the CDCP is done on a voluntary basis. Oral health providers eligible to participate and who can bill for services include: dentists denturists dental hygienists dental specialists

Information on the coordination of benefits between the CDCP and provincial, territorial and federal dental programs is available on Canada.ca/dental.

Associated Link

SOURCE Health Canada (HC)

