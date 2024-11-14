News provided byGovernment of Canada
Nov 14, 2024, 13:15 ET
CALGARY, AB, Nov. 14, 2024 /CNW/ - The federal government is providing $18.6 million to help build and repair 1,920 homes in Calgary, Alberta.
The announcement was made by George Chahal, Member of Parliament for Calgary Skyview and Byron Bradley, Senior Director Development & Government Relations of The Mustard Seed.
The announcement took place at Ogden Hub:29 located at 2385 74 Ave SE, Calgary, which received $1.8 million to build 24 homes and is operated by The Mustard Seed Foundation. The project is a completed five-storey building with a mixture of two- and three-bedroom units for families in need of permanent housing. The site also has a flexible community space, café, commercial kitchen, rooftop patio spaces, a playground, and daycare services.
A detailed list of all the projects that received funding is provided in an appendix to this release.
Quotes:
"Everyone deserves a place to call their own, and the Affordable Housing Fund is one way we're helping make that a reality for Canadians. We will keep investing in housing projects like the ones announced today in Calgary, and working with partners across the country, to end the housing crisis."– The Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities
"Having a secure and stable place to live is invaluable. That's why our government is proud to be involved in the building and repairing of over 1,900 new homes that will provide affordable and quality housing across Calgary. We believe that everyone deserves a safe place to call home, and through the National Housing Strategy and Canada's Housing Plan, we are committed to making that a reality for all Canadians." – George Chahal, Member of Parliament for Calgary Skyview
"Ogden Hub:29 is more than just 24 units of housing. It is home to 24 vulnerable families who now have the opportunity to grow and thrive in a caring and supportive environment — we are building a community around them that is safe, affordable, and allows families to live and flourish. Thanks to numerous partnerships, Hub 29 is no longer just a vision but a reality." – Byron Bradley, Senior Director Development & Government Relations, The Mustard Seed.
Quick Facts:
Additional Information:
Appendix: Projects receiving funding
|
Project Name
|
Program
|
City
|
Funding
|
Units
|
Type
|
HUB:29
|
AHF
|
Calgary, AB
|
$1,800,000
|
24
|
New Construction
|
Horizon Housing Society Repairs
|
AHF
|
Calgary, AB
|
$3,514,360
|
679
|
Repairs
|
The Mustard Seed Foundation Repairs
|
AHF
|
Calgary, AB
|
$5,500,000
|
550
|
Repairs
|
Silvera Livingston Terrace – Phase 1A
|
AHF
|
Calgary, AB
|
$4,291,312
|
12
|
New Construction
|
Shelter
|
AHF
|
Calgary, AB
|
$1,165,151
|
527
|
Repairs
|
Sunalta Renovation
|
AHF
|
Calgary, AB
|
$295,000
|
33
|
Repairs
|
(Top up) Seton Project (AB)
|
AHF
|
Calgary, AB
|
$949,912
|
0
|
New Construction
|
Heritage Gardens
|
AHF
|
Calgary, AB
|
$1,082,500
|
95
|
Repairs
|
Total:
|
$ 18,598,235
|
1920
SOURCE Government of Canada
Contacts : Sofia Ouslis, Office of the Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities, [email protected]; Media Relations, Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation, [email protected]
