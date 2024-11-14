CALGARY, AB, Nov. 14, 2024 /CNW/ - The federal government is providing $18.6 million to help build and repair 1,920 homes in Calgary, Alberta.

The announcement was made by George Chahal, Member of Parliament for Calgary Skyview and Byron Bradley, Senior Director Development & Government Relations of The Mustard Seed.

The announcement took place at Ogden Hub:29 located at 2385 74 Ave SE, Calgary, which received $1.8 million to build 24 homes and is operated by The Mustard Seed Foundation. The project is a completed five-storey building with a mixture of two- and three-bedroom units for families in need of permanent housing. The site also has a flexible community space, café, commercial kitchen, rooftop patio spaces, a playground, and daycare services.

A detailed list of all the projects that received funding is provided in an appendix to this release.

Quotes:

"Everyone deserves a place to call their own, and the Affordable Housing Fund is one way we're helping make that a reality for Canadians. We will keep investing in housing projects like the ones announced today in Calgary, and working with partners across the country, to end the housing crisis."– The Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

"Having a secure and stable place to live is invaluable. That's why our government is proud to be involved in the building and repairing of over 1,900 new homes that will provide affordable and quality housing across Calgary. We believe that everyone deserves a safe place to call home, and through the National Housing Strategy and Canada's Housing Plan, we are committed to making that a reality for all Canadians." – George Chahal, Member of Parliament for Calgary Skyview

"Ogden Hub:29 is more than just 24 units of housing. It is home to 24 vulnerable families who now have the opportunity to grow and thrive in a caring and supportive environment — we are building a community around them that is safe, affordable, and allows families to live and flourish. Thanks to numerous partnerships, Hub 29 is no longer just a vision but a reality." – Byron Bradley, Senior Director Development & Government Relations, The Mustard Seed.

Quick Facts:

The National Housing Strategy (NHS) is a 10+ year, $115+ billion plan to give more Canadians a place to call home. Progress on programs and initiatives is updated quarterly at www.placetocallhome.ca. The Housing Funding Initiatives Map shows affordable housing projects that have been developed. As of September 2024 , the federal government has committed $57.57 billion to support the creation of over 156,000 units and the repair of over 297,000 units. These measures prioritize those in greatest need, including seniors, Indigenous Peoples, people experiencing or at risk of homelessness, and women and children fleeing violence.

is a 10+ year, $115+ billion plan to give more Canadians a place to call home. Progress on programs and initiatives is updated quarterly at www.placetocallhome.ca. The Housing Funding Initiatives Map shows affordable housing projects that have been developed. The Affordable Housing Fund (AHF) provides funding through low-interest and/or forgivable loans or contributions to partnered organizations for new affordable housing and the renovation and repair of existing, affordable and community housing. This is a $14.6 billion program under the National Housing Strategy (NHS) that gives priority to projects that help people who need it most, including women and children fleeing family violence, seniors, Indigenous Peoples, people living with disabilities, those with mental health or addiction issues, Veterans, and young adults. As of September 2024 , the Government of Canada has committed $10.34 billion to support the creation of over 40,000 units and the repair of over 166,000 units through the Affordable Housing Fund. Budget 2024 announced enhancements to the AHF which includes the program being extended from 2025-26 to 2028-2029. The existing New Construction Stream is now divided into two dedicated sub-streams: a Rapid Housing Sub-Stream for the creation of shelters, supportive and transitional housing for those in greatest need, and a dedicated Community Housing Sub-Stream to support affordable and mixed-market housing where there are both affordable and market rent units in a project. The Repair and Renewal Stream has replaced minimum requirements with an approach where projects supporting accessibility and energy efficiency will be prioritized. Applications including these enhancements will open on November 22 .

provides funding through low-interest and/or forgivable loans or contributions to partnered organizations for new affordable housing and the renovation and repair of existing, affordable and community housing. This is a program under the National Housing Strategy (NHS) that gives priority to projects that help people who need it most, including women and children fleeing family violence, seniors, Indigenous Peoples, people living with disabilities, those with mental health or addiction issues, Veterans, and young adults. Of the units announced today, 36 are new construction builds and 1884 are repairs and renewals.

Additional Information:

Visit Canada.ca/housing for the most requested Government of Canada housing information.

housing information. CMHC contributes to the stability of the housing market and financial system, provides support for Canadians in housing need, and offers unbiased housing research and advice to all levels of Canadian government, consumers and the housing industry. CMHC's aim is that everyone in Canada has a home they can afford and that meets their needs. For more information, follow us on Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, LinkedIn and Facebook.

has a home they can afford and that meets their needs. For more information, follow us on Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, LinkedIn and Facebook. To find out more about the National Housing Strategy, please visit www.placetocallhome.ca.

Appendix: Projects receiving funding

Project Name Program City Funding Units Type HUB:29 AHF Calgary, AB $1,800,000 24 New Construction Horizon Housing Society Repairs AHF Calgary, AB $3,514,360 679 Repairs The Mustard Seed Foundation Repairs AHF Calgary, AB $5,500,000 550 Repairs Silvera Livingston Terrace – Phase 1A AHF Calgary, AB $4,291,312 12 New Construction Shelter AHF Calgary, AB $1,165,151 527 Repairs Sunalta Renovation AHF Calgary, AB $295,000 33 Repairs (Top up) Seton Project (AB) AHF Calgary, AB $949,912 0 New Construction Heritage Gardens AHF Calgary, AB $1,082,500 95 Repairs Total: $ 18,598,235 1920



SOURCE Government of Canada

Contacts : Sofia Ouslis, Office of the Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities, [email protected]; Media Relations, Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation, [email protected]