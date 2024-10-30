'TRUST IS BRUISED' in Nova Scotia health care bargaining as election halts negotiations

HALIFAX, NS, Oct. 30, 2024 /CNW/ - Leaders from Unifor, NSGEU and CUPE say trust with government has been bruised as collective bargaining is called off for the last of four health care bargaining units in Nova Scotia.

"This collective agreement expired in October of 2023 and now the workers who keep patients warm and fed, and who keep Nova Scotia's hospitals clean and running will have to wait into 2025 to see any wage increases," said Unifor Atlantic Regional Director Jennifer Murray. "This delay is unacceptable, and talks should resume so no additional time is wasted while we move through this election period."

The Council of Support Unions expected discussions on monetary items would be deferred until after a new government was elected and sworn in, but met with the employers on Monday, October 28 to continue to bargain non-monetary items, and intended to keep the other previously scheduled dates through November and December.

On Tuesday, October 29, the Council of Support Unions was informed that the employers have no mandate from government to proceed with negotiations.

"The result of a snap election is that support workers and their families must wait for wage increases and other benefits that they deserve, and that others have already received. It's disappointing that this group of workers are forced to wait while others already have new agreements in place. This group is too often overlooked," said NSGEU President Sandra Mullen.

While collective bargaining negotiations with Nova Scotia Health (NSH) and the IWK are on pause, the Council of Support Unions will continue to negotiate an Essential Services agreement for this unit.

"Houston ran on fixing health care, yet he's decided to call for an early election, breaking his own campaign promise and election date legislation, instead of fulfilling that promise," said Dianne Frittenburg, CUPE 8920 President. "Support staff are just as much a part of health care as every other bargaining unit, and they deserve the same attention and care."

The Council of Support Unions, made up of representatives from Unifor, NSGEU and CUPE, represents 4,100 workers in acute health care in Nova Scotia who support patients as utility workers, mechanics, plumbers, power engineers, dietary aides, porters, laundry workers and more.

