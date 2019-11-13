'Tis the season, Canada! Get into the holiday spirit with Tim Hortons® holiday drinks, baked goods and gifts

"We're excited to help Canadians start celebrating the holiday season with our lineup of holiday beverages, baked goods and merchandise," says Mike Hancock, Chief Operating Officer, Tim Hortons. "Tims has everyone on your holiday gift covered this holiday season, and we're particularly proud that $1 from each holiday gift purchased will be donated to Tim Hortons Foundation Camps helping youth from disadvantaged circumstances change their stories for the better."

Starting today, holiday beverages are available at participating restaurants to help get Canadians in the festive spirit. Festive drinks include candy cane flavoured white and regular hot chocolate, gingerbread lattes and tea lattes and, to pay homage to the chilliest season of the year, a gingerbread Iced Capp™. Hot drinks are served in holiday cups decorated with gumdrops and candy cane pinwheels to bring cheer to even the scroogiest scrooge or the grinchiest grinch. This year's holiday beverages are:

Perfectly pepperminty Candy Cane Hot Chocolate or Candy Cane White Hot Chocolate is topped with whipped topping and candy cane sprinkles - $2.69*

or is topped with whipped topping and candy cane sprinkles - Enjoy a signature holiday flavour in Tims handcrafted Gingerbread Latte - $3.69*

- Tea lovers can get their holiday on with Gingerbread Tea Latte - $2.39*

- Channel the frosty temperatures with a Gingerbread Iced Capp - $3.79*

From boxes of candy canes in signature flavours, like Double Double™, to knitted mittens, a festive toque, holiday mugs and a Tim Hortons coffee cup ornament, there's a gift for every Tim Hortons lover. In the spirit of giving during the holiday season, $1 from each holiday merchandise purchase will be donated to Tim Hortons Foundation Camps. Guests can also make it snow at Tim Hortons restaurants by purchasing snowflakes for $1 donation in support of Tims Camps. Tims Camps help youth from disadvantaged circumstances in communities across Canada change their stories for the better by providing them with key life skills during their time at camp. The great holiday gifts available this year include:

Red and white knitted mittens - $11.99* - and toque - $14.99*

- - and - Hot chocolate, maple dip and Double Double flavoured candy canes - $5.99 /box*

- /box* Tim Hortons cup holiday ornament - $7.99*

- A selection of holiday cards decorated with festive Timbits™ - $7.99*

decorated with festive Timbits™ - Two-mug gift sets - $17.99* - or single mugs - $9.99* - are decorated with festive winter animals like polar bears and moose

And then on November 27, guests can enjoy holiday baked goods. Classics, like a delicate chocolate swiss roll with sweet vanilla cream and a delicious ginger molasses-filled cookie, fill the bakery showcase along with some more modern twists including a red-nosed reindeer donut and a gingerbread-filled muffin. Baked goods are also served in fun and festive boxes with this year's holiday design. These treats are perfect to bring family and friends together on a cold winter's night:

Chocolate Timbits are rolled in red sprinkles and set on top of chocolate dipped donuts with two sugar eyes and chocolate antler to create a festive red-nosed Reindeer Donut - $1.59*

- A Chocolate Swiss Roll is filled with sweet and delicate vanilla cream for a classic holiday treat - $1.69*

is filled with sweet and delicate vanilla cream for a classic holiday treat - Winter spices come together perfectly in a Ginger Molasses Filled Cookie - $1.59*

- Get your holiday fill of gingerbread with a cream cheese-filled Gingerbread Muffin - $1.79*

*Prices vary by region, plus applicable taxes.

About Tim Hortons® Canada

In 1964, the first Tim Hortons® restaurant in Hamilton, Ontario opened its doors and Canadians have been ordering Tim Hortons iconic Original Blend coffee, Double-DoubleTM coffees, Donuts and Timbits® in the years since. Over the last 55 years, Tim Hortons has captured the hearts and taste buds of Canadians. Tim Hortons is Canada's largest restaurant chain operating in the quick service industry serving over 5 million cups of coffee every day with 80% of Canadians visiting one of nearly 4,000 Tim Hortons in Canada at least once a month. More than a coffee and bake shop, Tim Hortons is part of the Canadian fabric and guests can enjoy hot and cold specialty beverages – including lattes, cappuccinos and espressos, teas and our famous Iced Capps™ – alongside delicious breakfast, sandwiches, wraps, soups and more. Tim Hortons has more than 4,800 restaurants in Canada, the United States and around the world. For more information on Tim Hortons visit TimHortons.com.

