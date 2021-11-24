"The Other Hand Challenge" Launches to Improve Women's Brain Health

Raise Money and Combat Bias in Research that Puts Men Ahead of Women

TORONTO, Nov. 24, 2021 /CNW/ - The Other Hand Challenge is the newest online charity dare that's catching fire and improving the lives of thousands of women at the same time.

The third annual Women's Brain Health Day fundraising event is using the brainteaser to help raise money for research and create awareness into why more women than men get brain-aging disorders like Alzheimer's disease.

The CN Tower, Niagara Falls, and the popular Toronto Sign will all be lit in purple to honour this special day, held every year on December 2nd.

"When almost 70 per cent of Alzheimer's sufferers are women, we need to take action - especially since research has traditionally focused on men. And with no cure in sight, it's no wonder Alzheimer's has moved ahead of cancer as the most feared disease," said Lynn Posluns, Founder and President of Women's Brain Health Initiative (WBHI).

"This year, we are going to challenge your brain and call on you to fund research and raise awareness about these devastating diseases affecting our daughters, mothers, sisters, and grandmothers," adds Dr. Viviane Poupon, President and CEO of Brain Canada (which will match the first $250,000 raised dollar-for-dollar).

The challenge is simple but not so easy. Write your name with your less dominant hand. Make a video and show us how your left hand does if you're right-handed, and how your right hand does if you're left-handed. Tag @womensbrains and @standahead, challenge 2 other people to do it and to make a donation to WBHI.

In 2019, WBHI was instrumental in getting the Government of Canada to officially declare December 2nd Women's Brain Health Day, providing an opportunity to highlight the importance of brain health and the necessity of incorporating sex and gender considerations into research.

Four times as many women have multiple sclerosis as men

Women suffer from depression, stress, and anxiety twice as much as men

More women die of stroke and have worse outcomes as they recover

This year's virtual event is at 8pm EST on December 2 (standahead.org). It's hosted by Bell Media's Anne Marie Mediwake and CTV's Pattie Lovett Reid. Special guests include Joan Lunden, Lisa Raitt, Jann Arden, Robin Wright, Martha Stewart, Marcia Gay Harden, dignitaries, donors, and other celebrities. And since magic is known to stimulate the brain, we have talented magician Steven Jones bringing intrigue and even more brain teasers to the show.

The Stand Ahead® Challenge has raised more than $1.2 million for new research that better meets women's needs.

SOURCE Women's Brain Health Initiative (WBHI)

For further information: Naomi Parness, KPW Communications, 416-580-0601; For related links: https://womensbrainhealth.org

Related Links

http://womensbrainhealth.org/

