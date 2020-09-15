Annual TD Thanks You campaign shines light on the amazing contributions of several customers and, for the first time, TD colleagues

TORONTO, Sept. 15, 2020 /CNW/ - Today TD launched its annual TD Thanks You campaign, aimed at thanking and rewarding those who are making an impact in their communities. New this year, TD colleagues are also recognized alongside customers, who have demonstrated courage and resilience in the face of COVID-19 by helping their communities during the pandemic.

Nominated by TD colleagues, these inspiring individuals and organizations have delivered care, services and support that have helped many overcome the unanticipated challenges that appeared due to the pandemic, such as Angela Caputo, Chef and Owner of The Breakfast Pig in Sault Ste. Marie, Ontario. Angela used her restaurant to feed thousands of at-risk youth when the pandemic ended school breakfast and lunch programs in her neighbourhood, even though her own business was facing financial struggles. So, when Angela needed critical upgrades to her patio so she could re-open her restaurant during COVID-19, TD surprised her with new patio furniture, including umbrellas, heaters, awnings, plants, fencing, and lights, under the TD Thanks You campaign. As a result, Angela credits this award with helping her have a record-breaking month in August.

"Across TD, our colleagues and customers as well as community organizations that we work with have stepped up for one another in incredible ways during these challenging times to help solve real issues arising due to the pandemic," said Theresa McLaughlin, Global Chief Marketing, Citizenship and Customer Experience Officer, TD Bank Group.

Such as Mike and Bev Carter, who own the only grocery store in Milverton, Ontario, a community of almost 1,600 people. When Bev, who is also a health-care professional, tested positive for COVID-19, Mike borrowed a trailer from the local fire chief and set it up behind his grocery store so that he could keep the store running for his tight-knight community. Bev continued to help Mike even while she was quarantined by placing store orders for supplies by phone and both have been working bravely for months to serve their community. They were nominated for a TD Thanks You award and received a local weekend getaway to help them relax, unwind and get some much-needed rest.

"This year we are also proud to honour TD colleagues as part of the TD Thanks You campaign," said McLaughlin. "Our colleagues have always made a meaningful difference to our business and our customers, and as community change agents, but so many have stepped up and gone above and beyond in the last several months. These colleagues have helped our customers and the communities within our footprint grow more resilient and we are honoured to celebrate and reward them."

Colleagues like Amaninder Handa in Calgary, Alberta, who has been making face masks with her five neighbours for months. Amaninder wakes up at 5 a.m. every day so she can start work early and spend her evenings sewing, ensuring her community has access to masks. They don't sell the masks they make, instead, they ask people to donate whatever they can to a charity of their choice. As a result, they have raised over $16,000 in donations for a variety of local charities. To thank her for her work, TD rewarded Amaninder with new sewing machines so they can continue to contribute to the health and safety of their community.

These are just some of the TD customers and colleagues who are being rewarded as part of TD Thanks You. This Fall, visit Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and YouTube where TD will be recognizing the impacts of our customers and colleagues. Be sure to follow #TDThanksYou to learn more about these many inspiring individuals and organizations being recognized this year.

