Applications now open and owners can apply for their chance to win* $125,000 in funding, technology and exposure to boost their business growth

TORONTO, June 2, 2026 /CNW/ - TELUS' #StandWithOwners contest is returning for its seventh consecutive year to boost Canadian small businesses. Passionately committed to supporting business owners across Canada, TELUS has invested close to $7 million since 2020 to #StandWithOwners, providing funding, technology, and exposure to help small businesses thrive in a digital world.

"#StandWithOwners recognizes what Canadian small businesses mean to their communities. Winning enabled us to invest in additional technology and grow our not for profit initiatives so we can reach and support even more people," said William Woodstock, co-owner, Vets Around The Corner.

This year, TELUS has partnered with Google, Salesforce, Samsung, Scotiabank and more, who share a passion for championing Canadian small businesses, to deliver even greater value and exposure.

Starting today, small business owners can apply for their chance to win meaningful support. The contest features:

Three Grand Prize Category Awards, each valued at $125,000 in funding, technology and exposure, sponsored by key partners Samsung, Scotiabank, and Google

Six Community Awards, each including $10,000 in funding and additional prizes

Upon announcing our Grand Prize and Community Award winners on October 1, the public will be able to vote for their favorite overall #StandWithOwners 2026 winner. The "People's Choice Award" winner will receive an additional $25,000 in funding, sponsored by Salesforce

While small businesses representing 98% of employer businesses in Canada are the engine of our economy, many report feeling isolated in their ownership journey. That's why TELUS is expanding the #StandWithOwners program, creating an exclusive year-round community designed to connect owners, provide thought leadership and offer special benefits to help boost their business.

"One of my favourite parts of my job is meeting business owners across Canada and learning about their incredible work. Canadian small business is the heartbeat of our communities, and through #StandWithOwners, we're building a space where owners can connect and succeed together because when a Canadian small business succeeds, we all succeed," said Katherine Emberly, Senior Vice-President & President, Small & Medium Business and Mid-market at TELUS.

"Winning #StandWithOwners had a huge impact on Blume. As a business owner, I'm navigating uncertainty all the time, wondering if I'm doing the right thing, and winning #StandWithOwners was an incredible moment of validation that demonstrated we're on the right path," said Karen Danudjaja, owner, Blume.

For more information and to apply by September 2, 2026, visit telus.com/StandWithOwners.

*Visit telus.com/StandWithOwners for contest rules and terms.

About TELUS

TELUS (TSX: T, NYSE: TU) is a world-leading communications technology company operating in more than 45 countries and generating over $20 billion in annual revenue with more than 21 million customer connections through our advanced suite of broadband services for consumers, businesses and the public sector. We are committed to leveraging our technology to enable remarkable human outcomes. TELUS is passionate about putting our customers and communities first, leading the way globally in client service excellence and social capitalism. TELUS Health is enhancing approximately 170 million lives across 200 countries and territories through innovative preventive medicine and well-being technologies. TELUS Agriculture & Consumer Goods utilizes digital technologies and data insights to optimize the connection between producers and consumers. TELUS Digital specializes in digital customer experiences and future-focused digital transformations that deliver value for their global clients. Guided by our enduring 'give where we live' philosophy, TELUS continues to invest in initiatives that support education, health and community well-being. In 2023, we launched the TELUS Student Bursary, which strives to ensure that every young person in Canada who wants a postsecondary education has the opportunity to pursue one. To date, the program has distributed over $6 million in bursaries to 2,000 students and counting. Since 2000, TELUS, our team members and retirees have contributed $1.85 billion in cash, in-kind contributions, time and programs, including 2.5 million days of service--earning TELUS the distinction of the world's most giving company.

For more information, visit telus.com or follow @Darren_Entwistle on Instagram.

For more information, please contact:

Amy Turner, TELUS Media Relations

[email protected]

SOURCE TELUS Communications Inc.