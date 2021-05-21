/R E P E A T -- Unifor to announce major organizing win/

TORONTO, May 20, 2021 /CNW/ - Unifor will be holding an online news conference this morning, streamed live on Facebook to announce a major organizing win in an industry battered by the COVID-19 pandemic.

"It is always good news when workers join a union – and during a pandemic the key to building back better will be for more workers to gain a voice in the workplace by joining a union," said Unifor National President Jerry Dias.

Unifor's Organizing Department has been at the forefront of organizing online since the beginning of the pandemic, employing online membership cards, Zoom calls and more to reach out to workers hoping to join the union.

What: Virtual news conference to announce major organizing win

Virtual news conference to announce major organizing win Who: Unifor National President Jerry Dias , Unifor Organizing Director Kellie Scanlan , Western Regional Director Gavin McGarrigle and workers from the workplace joining Unifor

Unifor National President , Unifor Organizing Director , Western Regional Director and workers from the workplace joining Unifor When: Friday, May 21, 2021 10am ET .

. Where: Journalists can register to participate in the Q and A session by by emailing [email protected]

The news conference will be live streamed on Unifor's Facebook Page and a broadcast quality video of the event will be available for journalists to download after the event, upon request by email [email protected].

