Media Advisory - Union vote at Walmart begins with Unifor solidarity action

MISSISSAUGA, ON, Sept. 9, 2024 /CNW/ - Workers at Walmart's warehouse facility will begin voting to join Unifor Tuesday, September 10.

"Hundreds of workers at Walmart are demanding safer work, better pay, and improved benefits," said Unifor National President Lana Payne. "A vote for the union this week is the best way for workers to get a level playing field with a corporate giant."

What: Solidarity action for better working conditions Who: Unifor Organizing Director Justin Gniposky, Walmart worker Rudolpho,

Unifor members When: Tuesday, September 10, at 2:30–4:30p.m. ET Where: 6800 Maritz Drive, Mississauga

Unifor's campaign at Walmart's facility began in December 2023.

Unifor is Canada's largest union in the private sector, representing 320,000 workers in every major area of the economy. The union advocates for all working people and their rights, fights for equality and social justice in Canada and abroad, and strives to create progressive change for a better future.

