Unifor members ratify new contract with HCL Logistics

LONDON, ON, Aug. 9, 2024 /CNW/ - Members of Unifor Local 27 secured wage increase in a new collective agreement ratified August 9 with the warehousing firm HCL Logistics, ending an 18-day strike.

"Local 27's fight for fairness has resulted in a contract that ensures wages and working conditions keep up with Ontario's rising costs of living," said Unifor National President Lana Payne.

The three-year contract increases wages by more than 17% by 2027. The agreement also improves health and safety procedures and augments the boot allowance.

HCL Logistics provides warehousing and logistics support to companies large and small. The 147 members of Local 27 began strike action on July 22. The new contract will expire in July 2027.

Unifor is Canada's largest union in the private sector, representing 320,000 workers in every major area of the economy. The union advocates for all working people and their rights, fights for equality and social justice in Canada and abroad, and strives to create progressive change for a better future.

SOURCE Unifor National

For media inquiries please contact Unifor Communications Representative Ian Boyko at [email protected] or 778-903-6549 (cell).